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Every year, it seems like there’s a new hot gift for the holiday season, and figuring out what that gift is can take some searching on the internet. And even once you figure it out, finding these trending gifts for a good price can be even harder. This year, NeeDoh is one of the hottest stocking stuffer gifts around — and luckily, there are plenty of Black Friday deals that will help you get it for even cheaper than it already is.

If you’re not familiar, NeeDoh is a sensory fidget gadget made of a squishy, dough-like compound that’s available in many bright colors. While it may seem like a kids’ toy at first glance (and it’s certainly great for any young children in your family!), squishing a NeeDoh can keep your hands busy and relieve any built-up anxiety you may have, and it’s quickly become a fan-favorite trinket for Gen Z.

NeeDoh is manufactured by the toy company Schylling, which sells a wide variety of toys for children and adults who want to unleash their inner child. The @needohofficial TikTok account boasts 1.1 million followers, and its videos often show NeeDohs in different shapes, textures, and colors — clearly, the hype is there, making it an ideal gift for this holiday season.

But, as they say: buyer beware. According to an article by the toy brand BigJigs Toys, some companies have been making fake NeeDohs to sell to customers. So if you or anyone else in your life needs NeeDoh this Christmas, make sure to buy this toy from a trusted retailer. You should also check that your toy has both the NeeDoh logo and the Schylling logo underneath it to be sure it’s real.

Luckily, there are multiple retailers — such as Walmart, Target, and Five Below — that aren’t just selling the real deal NeeDoh, but they’re also offering discounts on these products for Black Friday (which is on Nov. 27 this year). So, to prepare for the holidays early (and save money while you’re at it), here are the places you can get legit NeeDohs for sale on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and beyond.

Target

NeeDoh

From Nov. 22-29, Target customers can get their favorite NeeDoh products (such as the NeeDoh Color Change and NeeDoh Cloud Pleaser) for only $5.99, according to the Target website. Target also sold an exclusive LAVA Lamp + NeeDoh GWP (a collaboration between Lava Lamp and NeeDoh, which are both owned by Schylling) for just $30, but it’s unclear if this lamp will come back in stock for the holidays.

Walmart

According to the Instagram account @jamies_daily_deals, you can get a NeeDoh Sensory Sampler or a Stack Pack for just $15 each at Walmart. You can get either kit for sale online on Nov. 25 and 30, as well as at your local store on Nov. 27 at 6 a.m. local time.

Five Below

NeeDoh

As reported by Yahoo Shopping, you can get the NeeDoh-Filled Candy Canes at Five Below for just $5 on Black Friday. These candy canes contain five “Groovy Globs,” or spheres of squishes, that are perfect for stuffing in a stocking.

Schylling

If you don’t feel like making the trek to your nearest major retailer, you can always shop from the Schylling website. The Teenie NeeDoh Cool Cats is listed at $2.90 each, down from its typical price of $4.99. If you or your loved one loves dogs, you can also get the Teenie NeeDoh Funky Pup for $3.40 instead of the typical price of $4.99. These sales have started now, so get your NeeDohs before it’s too late!