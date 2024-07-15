This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

POV: You’re signing up for classes, and so far, your schedule is looking great. But then, you go to add that last class you need to take this semester, and the only time slot available is…8 a.m. (cue horror movie music).

Let’s face it: morning classes are pretty much inevitable, and there’s a good chance you’ll have at least one throughout your college career. But instead of dreading every early wakeup call — or skipping class altogether — there are plenty of ways to make morning classes easier. It all starts with keeping the right products on hand (like convenient, deliciously-scented Batiste™ dry shampoos to speed up your hair routine, which you can shop here).

If you have early classes this semester, be sure to snag these morning class essentials before you head back to campus!

Dry Shampoo

Whether you’ve skipped a wash day or two or simply need to roll out of bed and get to class as quickly as possible, dry shampoo is truly *that girl*. Spray it on before bed to give your overnight heatless curls extra hold, use it to add volume or texture to your second-day locks, or spritz on your fave scent for a quick hair refresh before you run out the door — there are so many ways dry shampoo can simplify and elevate your beauty routine. Even better, Batiste™ offers a variety of unique formulas, allowing you to create the perfect blend for your lifestyle, mood, and hair needs!

Photo by Batiste™ Batiste™ Original Dry Shampoo, $13 She’s an icon for a reason. With a classic scent and fan-favorite formula, this award-winning Original Dry Shampoo will keep your hair feeling fresh between washes at a price your wallet will love. See On Target Photo by Batiste™ Batiste™ Sweat-Activated Dry Shampoo, $14 Gym sesh after class? This new dry shampoo from Batiste™ will help you feel your best before, during, and after your workout with a scent that activates freshness as you sweat. See On Ulta Photo by Batiste™ Batiste Touch Activated Dry Shampoo, $14 Girlies on the go, this one’s for you. Just touch, twirl, or fluff your hair to reactivate this brand-new dry shampoo’s scent whenever you want a boost of freshness! See On Ulta

Photo by Batiste™ Batiste™ Dry Shampoo, Tropical Scent, $21 A few sprays of this deliciously-scented dry shampoo will leave you feeling like you’re on vacay, even when you’re sitting in class. Yes, please! See On Ulta Photo by Batiste™ Batiste™ Dry Shampoo, Dark Hair, $13 Say “goodbye” to white residue and “hello” to a quick hair refresh. This dry shampoo blends seamlessly into your locks with a formula designed for dark-haired babes. See On Target Photo by Batiste™ Batiste™ Dry Shampoo, Volumizing, $12 No one wants to wake up with flat hair. Give your locks a little oomph before you head to class with this volumizing, oil-removing dry shampoo. See On Target

Photo by Arm & Hammer™ Toothpaste Even if you’re shortening your morning routine to get to class on time, brushing your teeth is a must. By choosing a toothpaste that whitens, targets plaque, and kills bad breath bacteria*, you can multitask to the max for a brighter, more confident smile and long-lasting fresh breath. *In laboratory tests. ARM & HAMMER™ Toothpaste Plus TheraBreath Breath Fresheners, $10 See On Target

Photo by Nair™ Hair Removal Cream Shaving can be super time-consuming, especially when your hair regrows quickly. And when you’re trying to squeeze every minute of extra sleep in before your morning class, the last thing you want is to have to wake up and grab your razor. That’s why a hair removal cream is the perfect alternative. Apply it during your Sunday night everything shower to remove unwanted hair, then enjoy smooth legs for days. Nair Moroccan Argan Oil Shower Cream, $13 See On Ulta

Photo by Flawless Beauty Face Roller Sometimes, all you need to get out of bed early in the morning is a little treat for motivation, and a face-rolling sesh definitely fits the bill. The cooling effect gives you a burst of energy while depuffing, so you can look and feel like you got a full eight hours of sleep, even after a late night in the library. Finishing Touch Flawless™ Flawless Contour Micro Vibrating Facial and Massager, $20 See On Ulta

Photo by Hero Cosmetics Pimple Patches Raise your hand if you’ve ever woken up with a surprise zit. Instead of letting a pop-up pimple derail your morning, stick on a pimple patch and let it work its magic. You can even find invisible options that are perfect for wearing to class! Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch™ Invisible+ patch, $18 See On Target

Photo by REACHER Sunrise Alarm Clock There’s something about the sound of a smartphone alarm that makes for a less-than-pleasant wake-up call. Ditch the morning jumpscare by opting for an alarm clock that simulates a gradual, gentle sunrise. That way, you’ll wake up refreshed and ready to take on the day. REACHER Wood Grain Sunrise Alarm Clock, $50 See On Amazon

Photo by BTFBM Matching Set Forget trying to figure out if that top goes with those jeans — simplify your morning by rocking a matching set! Keep a few different options on hand, so you always have something to throw on in a pinch (or when you’re too tired to put together a more complicated look). Bonus points if they’re as comfy as loungewear! BTFBM 2 Piece Lounge Set, $39 See On Amazon

Photo by MAX Houser Hanging Closet Organizer Speaking of what you’re wearing, why not make your morning routine even easier by planning your fits in advance? Use a hanging closet organizer to put each look into its own slot (one for each day of the school week!), and voila, you’ve earned yourself a few more minutes of precious, precious sleep. MAX Houser 6 Tier Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer, $18 See On Amazon

Photo by KIND Grab-and-Go Breakfast While you might not have time to hit the dining hall before your 8 am class, you should still prioritize eating a nutritious breakfast. Keeping a stash of easy, grab-and-go options like granola bars, yogurt cups, or bananas is a great way to ensure your body still gets the fuel it needs to feel energized. KIND Breakfast Blueberry Almond Bars, $5 See On Amazon

Photo by Her Campus Reusable Water Bottle You don’t need me to tell you the importance of drinking water — but you do need a convenient way to stay hydrated when you’re running out the door to class. That’s where a reusable water bottle comes in handy. Pro-tip: Fill it up the night before and put it next to your backpack to give yourself one less thing to do in the morning! HCXO Stanley Tumbler, $45 See On The Her Campus Shop

Photo by ban.do Planner Let’s be honest: Your brain might not always be fully awake during an early class. Rather than trying (and failing) to remember that important assignment your professor mentioned while you were struggling to keep your eyes open, get a little help from your planner. Use it to jot down due dates, assignment details, and any other important info! ban.do Daily Planner 2024-2025, $30 See On Amazon

Photo by Keurig Coffee Machine No time to stop by a coffee shop before class? No problem! You can brew your fave morning bev in your dorm with a quick, convenient coffee maker. You’ll save time and money while still getting a much-needed caffeine boost. Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $60 See On Amazon