I Thought Living Alone Would Be Like A Movie — Here’s What No One Told Me

When I moved out at 19 years old, I thought living alone was going to feel glamorous. I was a sophomore in college with my first apartment, a Pinterest board full of aesthetic kitchen ideas, and a camera roll ready for “day in my life” content. In my mind, living alone meant candles burning while I cooked dinner in cute PJs, music playing in the background, aesthetic grocery hauls, and quiet mornings drinking matcha in a sunlit kitchen. And to be fair, some of that is my reality.

But what no one really tells you is that independence isn’t glamorous in the way you’d think. It’s quieter. Heavier, sometimes. Living alone at 19 means learning things about yourself in real time, usually while standing in the grocery aisle debating between two brands of maple syrup.

Living alone wasn’t entirely planned — it was part choice and part circumstance. Toward the end of my freshman year, a few weeks before the housing portal opened, we were able to tour the dorms for the next school year. I hated them all. On top of that, I found out I was in one of the last groups to pick housing, and my class was the largest my school had ever had. The incoming freshman class was expected to be just as big, if not bigger, which meant housing was going to be limited.

I started realizing that being alone and living alone are two very different things.

I also wasn’t planning to room with my friends. Most of them were staying in dorms again, and a lot of people didn’t plan to move off campus until junior year. Plus, my only child syndrome was kicking in — I’ve been spoiled with my own space my entire life, so the idea of sharing a bathroom, kitchen, and basically my entire existence again just wasn’t doing it for me. So, instead of waiting and hoping the housing situation worked out, I started looking for my own place.

Looking back, it was a decision that felt both practical and personal. I already knew I valued my independence and my space. But choosing to live alone at 19 meant stepping into a kind of independence I hadn’t fully experienced yet — one that came with a lot more silence, solitude, and self-reflection than I expected. And that’s when I started realizing that being alone and living alone are two very different things.

You’re there for every moment — every meal, every quiet night, every small inconvenience. There’s no one in the kitchen making late-night snacks. No random conversations after a long day. It’s just you and your thoughts, which can be peaceful, but also forces you to grow up a little faster than you expect.

Another funny thing I didn’t expect was how much people actually want to be at my apartment. A lot of my friends have their own apartments too; some have single dorms, some live with roommates, but for some reason, everyone always wants to come here. I don’t mind — I love my friends, and I love hosting — but I also know a big reason why is that I post a lot of food content. The cooking videos, the grocery hauls, the meals that look good on camera, they seem to attract the random people who reply to my stories asking where their plate is, joking that they’re already on the way over, or casually asking if they can pull up.

Sometimes it’s funny. But most of the time, it gets repetitive and a little irritating. Because while the food looks cute on Instagram, it’s still my groceries, my kitchen, and my space. Living alone teaches you boundaries in ways you don’t really think about before.

Then there’s the financial reality. And honestly? It’s really expensive.

Living alone also means learning responsibility in a way that feels very real.

And I’m not even talking about the things you normally account for, like rent and bills. I’m talking about the upkeep: Groceries, cleaning supplies, toiletries, and random household things you didn’t even realize existed until you have to buy them yourself.

I genuinely don’t think anything has ever been this expensive. Yes, I know our economy is cooked, but I swear prices skyrocketed the second I became grown. It also doesn’t help that I have a slightly high-maintenance lifestyle to maintain: organic groceries, pink cleaning products, and the good toilet paper — the kind that doesn’t feel like sandpaper.

There are so many little decisions you suddenly have to make for yourself. Even something as simple as grocery shopping becomes a learning curve. Yes, I’ve gone to the market alone before, but I wasn’t filling a whole apartment myself. I also go through juice ridiculously fast, and now I have no one to blame for drinking it but myself.’

Living alone also means learning responsibility in a way that feels very real. No one is reminding you to eat, sleep, clean, or do laundry. You have to hold yourself accountable. For me, that meant creating systems. I started using magnetic charts on my fridge to plan my meals for the week, so I don’t have to use extra brain power after long days. I write down my to-do lists. I build routines that help keep me grounded.

You don’t just learn how to live by yourself — you learn who you are when no one is watching

But there are also parts of living alone that feel incredibly freeing: Playing music as loud as you want. Decorating however you want. Walking around your apartment at 2 a.m. eating cereal. Waking up at 6 a.m. and taking a nap at 10. Dancing around the kitchen blasting house music in your underwear.

Living alone also gives you the space to really learn about yourself. When you spend this much time alone, you’re forced to confront your thoughts. You start noticing the things you need to work on. The boundaries you want to set. The small things that bring you peace.

And there are a lot of small wins, too: Cooking a real meal. Paying rent on time. Writing things down the second you run out, so you don’t forget them at the store. Actually cleaning on Sunday instead of pushing it to Monday. And slowly realizing that you’re really doing this on your own. It’s not always glamorous. Sometimes there’s a lot of crying. A lot of quiet nights. A lot of reflecting and sitting with your own thoughts.

But there’s also a lot of peace.

And I’ve learned that living alone at 19 isn’t glamorous in the way I imagined, but it is transformative in the way I need. Because you don’t just learn how to live by yourself — you learn who you are when no one is watching.