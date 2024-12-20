12 Last-Minute Virtual Gifts To Buy Your Besties This Year

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
One of my favorite parts of the holidays is giving gifts to my friends and family. I love walking around the mall with holiday music playing in the background, buying that perfect gift, decorating it with pretty wrapping paper, and especially seeing my loved ones’ reactions when they receive the gift I bought! The year 2024 has been a year of ups and downs, and I’m sure many of us can relate when I say we’ve had great friends and family to help us through it all. The holidays are really a time to reflect on the love you’ve received and shared, and giving gifts is a great way of showing your appreciation!
Christmas, Hannukah, Kwanzaa, and other holiday events are on the horizon, and if you’re anything like me, you may still be searching for that perfect holiday gift for your loved ones. If you haven’t gotten around to finish your holiday shopping, no worries! Buying an online gift or an e-gift card is a hassle free way to show your appreciation to your loved one this holiday season. From gift boxes to music subscriptions, there are endless virtual options that are just as exciting as physical gifts. So here it is! A list of last-minute virtual gift options that your family and friends are guaranteed to love!
- Prime for Young Adults ($7.49/month after trial)
Amazon Prime is currently offering a completely free six-month trial of Prime for Young Adults! Perfect for friends or family ages 18-24, this subscription offers same-day, one-day, or two-day delivery, including Grubhub food delivery. There are many more features of this Prime Membership, including the ability to stream shows, movies, and books.
- Spotify Premium Subscription eGift Card ($10+)
For the music lover in your life, you can purchase an eGift card for a premium membership for Spotify for as low as $10.
- Book of the Month Membership ($60)
Book of the Month is a monthly subscription where users can pick between curated audio or hardcover book selections each month. Memberships are available in 3-month, 6-month, and 12-month selections.
- Sugarwish Gift Card ($25+)
Sugarwish boxes come with an assortment of cookies, candies, popcorn, wine, and other snacks. With an eGift card recipients can choose from a variety of snacks completely online and delivered to their door!
- MasterClass Gift Card ($5/month)
MasterClass is an organization that offers online classes taught by professionals in business, film, health, writing, art, and much more. This gift is perfect for friends, family, and coworkers!
- Headspace Subscription ($5.83/month)
The holidays can be a hectic time. With Headspace, you can gift a loved one a subscription to the meditation-based app that provides information and coaching on mental health.
- Audible Subscription ($15/month)
For book lovers, this subscription provides one credit per month that allows users to access and own any title in the app.
- Ticketmaster Gift Card ($25+)
With the purchase of this ticket, users can purchase tickets from an assortment of festivals, concerts, and sporting events! Gift cards are available in a price range from $25-$500.
- America the Beautiful Lands Pass ($80)
For loved ones that love to travel, this one-time payment pass is valid for one year, and includes entry to over 2,000 federal recreational sights. With a price of only $80, this pass will provide a year full of memories and travels!
- The Chef and the Dish Cooking Lessons ($100)
The Chef and the Dish is a company that offers online cooking classes from top chefs from all over the world!
- Airbnb Gift Card ($25+)
Another travel-based gift, this gift card gives users the opportunity to experience most stay and experience bookings on Airbnb. Prices start at $25.
- New York Times Subscription ($50/year)
The New York Times subscription includes access to all news articles and additional features like games, recipes, and more. A perfect gift for loved ones interested in news, cooking, and puzzles!