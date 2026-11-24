Thanksgiving is all about spending time with family, catching up with friends, and, of course, enjoying a delicious meal. Whether you’re looking forward to the perfectly roasted turkey, your favorite side dishes, or a slice of pumpkin pie, there’s no shortage of good food to get excited about. But between the turkey, stuffing, potatoes, and dessert, putting together a Thanksgiving feast can add up pretty quickly.

Luckily, preparing a holiday meal doesn’t have to mean stretching your grocery budget too thin. With a little planning, shoppers can find everything they need to put together a great Thanksgiving spread — even if you’re making it all happen at the last minute.

Several grocery stores and delivery services are getting into the holiday spirit to help shoppers save on their Thanksgiving shopping lists with affordable meal options, convenient delivery services, and seasonal grocery offerings. Whether you’re hosting a full house, bringing a dish to someone’s celebration, or keeping the holidays simple this year, having a few affordable options can make the planning process much less stressful. If you’re still figuring out your Thanksgiving menu or looking for ways to make grocery shopping a little more affordable, here are some options worth checking out.

Aldi

ALDI

If you’re looking for an affordable, classic Thanksgiving meal, Aldi may have what youneed. The grocery store chain is offering products that let shoppers purchase a full Thanksgiving meal that feeds 10 people for just $39. The meal includes a 16-pound turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, cranberries, peas, dinner rolls, sweet potato, pie ingredients, and more. If you’re trying to put together a Thanksgiving meal on a budget, stopping Aldi may be your one-stop shop.

Instacart

Instacart is offering $0 delivery fees on Thanksgiving grocery orders of $10 or more from Nov. 23 through Nov. 25. Whether you forgot an ingredient, need extra food for unexpected guests, or just want to skip another trip to the store, the promotion can help make those final Thanksgiving preparations feel a little less stressful.

Target

Target is also offering an affordable meal, with a $30 deal that can feed up to six people. Available Nov. 8 through Nov. 29, the meal includes a Butterball turkey weighing up to 10 pounds, potatoes, cranberry sauce, green beans, stuffing, gravy, and more. That’s just $5 per person for a classic Thanksgiving spread.

Walmart

Walmart

Walmart is offering another great option through its Holiday Meal Basket, which can feed up to 10 people for just $35, or $3.50 per person. The basket features 26 items, including a Butterball turkey, stuffing, potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls, and ingredients for pumpkin pie. Shoppers can purchase the items in stores or online for pickup or delivery from Oct. 28 through Dec. 24, while supplies last. Eligible Walmart shoppers can also save an extra $10 on scheduled pickup or delivery orders of $35 or more with the code DOUBLE10, which can be used up to twice.

Amazon

If you’re still figuring out your Thanksgiving menu, Amazon has a deal that could keep costs down. The retailer is offering a complete Thanksgiving meal for just $25, which includes an 8-pound Butterball turkey and ingredients for sides and dessert. The $25 meal is available with free same-day delivery on orders of $25 or more in eligible locations, while supplies last.