Celebrated annually during the month of May, Jewish American Heritage Month recognizes the rich histories of Jewish Americans, as well as their unique contributions to the diverse landscape of the United States. Many Jewish Americans are united by the shared lived experiences of their ancestors and the profound sense of strength and support the community provides, because Judaism is more than an ancient religion; it is a distinct culture enriched by longstanding traditions, values, and beliefs that have passed from continent to continent, and generation to generation — L’dor V’dor.

Today, young Jewish Americans play a huge part in actively defining modern Jewish culture in the diaspora and representing the Jewish people, maintaining time-honored customs while simultaneously embracing modernity and change. So, how are they doing so these days, especially when leaving home and establishing their own lives while in college?

Personally, I attended a private Jewish day school from grades K-12 and spent many summers of my childhood at a Jewish sleepaway camp, constantly surrounded by those who shared my heritage and uniquely Jewish experiences from a young age. Going to college gave me the incredible opportunity to meet a more diverse range of people and explore cultures different from my own (though the transition to a public school with a Jewish student population of only 7% proved to be quite a big change). While I no longer felt compelled by the watchful eyes of my teachers, rabbis, and family members to practice Judaism as rigorously, I felt a strong desire to pass on my knowledge, share my stories, and help my friends to understand the cultural richness of Judaism. Especially given the current rise in hostility toward Jews, I feel called to positively represent Jewish people and our culture wherever I go. One of my favorite ways of doing this is by sharing popular media that offers nuanced and positive portrayals of Jewish characters, from classics like Fiddler on the Roof and The Prince of Egypt to newer series like Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Netflix’s Nobody Wants This.

In an increasingly divided world, I’ve wondered how other young Jews are upholding the traditions passed on to them. To find out the answer (and get some inspiration) I asked Jewish American college students from across the nation to share their favorite ways to honor and share their Jewish identities while away from home.

Keeping Shabbat

“I never kept Shabbat until I came to college, and then I started going to Hillel every Friday. I [became] known for bringing a big group of my friends who weren’t Jewish but wanted to learn more about my culture.” – Yana Tartakovskiy, senior at UConn and Jewish On Campus student leader

“Shabbat services and dinner with friends every Friday night!” – Ella Goodweather, senior at Texas A&M

Ella Goodweather

“Every Shabbat at the University of Maryland, we host potluck-style meals in our apartments. These meals can range from five to 35 people, and sometimes we incorporate fun themes like international foods or make them based on shared majors. It’s always a great time to meet new people in the community and enjoy Shabbat together.” – Alexis Silhavy, senior at the University of Maryland

“Every Saturday night, I open a bag of tea and hold it in my hands while I light a small candle and sing the Havdalah song. Havdalah is how we as Jews welcome in the new week once Shabbat is over; the Havdalah tradition is one I do before going to see my friends on a Saturday night, and it’s a great moment of tranquility.” – Skylar Strudwick, junior at the University of Minnesota

Skylar Strudwick

Fostering Community (Of Fellow Jews & Non-Jews)

“Volunteering with my friends, then baking challah together. Whenever someone in our friend group is sad or upset, we do mitzvot and try to cheer them up, that way we can pray for a solution and feel like we make a difference.” – Isscca Hall-Burns, sophomore at Florida Tech and Jewish On Campus student leader

“I love it when my peers ask me questions so I can teach them about my family’s Jewish traditions. We host new people at our Passover seder every year, and I do my best to educate my college friends about my Jewish faith as my own family has done for many generations.” – Angelina Bonner, sophomore at Elgin Community College

Angelina Bonner

“Me and my Jewish friends (and some non-Jewish friends too!) light candles every year when Hanukkah falls during the semester.” – Efrem Sidi-Shire, senior at Clark University

Recreating Family Traditions

“One of my favorite traditions growing up was Tashlikh. My family would walk to a creek near my mom’s childhood home and toss pieces of bread into the water. In college, I continued this tradition of casting away my sins into a stream, and my Jewish friend and I have even created our unique version of making vision boards with Sharpies, plates, and a bit of creativity ([an] environmentally friendly version).” – Saige Beatman, junior at the University of Richmond and Jewish On Campus student leader

“My aunt used to act out the plagues during our Passover Seder, so when I put together a Passover Seder for my friends, I acted out the plagues, [using] red food coloring in the bottom of a glass and pouring water into it, frog gummy bears, etc.” – Mel Newmark, senior at Florida State University

“When my older sister and I were little, my mom would bake hamantaschens with us every Purim. Since coming to college, I have done the same!” – Talia Levy, sophomore at New York University and Jewish On Campus student leader

Talia Levy

Regardless of how individual college students have chosen to honor their Jewish identities and incorporate the culture’s traditions into their everyday lives, as a group, young Jewish Americans represent the Jewish people’s enduring resilience, strength, and pride. So share your stories and perspectives, uplift Jewish voices, and take this Jewish American Heritage Month as a reminder to learn more about this fascinating culture.