7 Influencers Share The One Product They Can’t Live Without In College

Shopping for college the first time can feel super daunting. (Trust me, I’ve been there.) This is especially true when it comes to living in the dorms, where most students have basically no room for their stuff — it can seem impossible to know what is actually worth the limited space. I know that my freshman year, I was so confused about what I would actually need and use, and I basically had to figure it out as I went, buying new stuff as I needed it, and sending stuff home if it just wasn’t getting used.

Looking back, I wish I had been better about using other people’s experiences as a resource, and listened to their advice about what they brought with them to college that was truly important and necessary. It turns out, social media can be a great resource for this, as there are many influencers out there that document their college journeys and experiences — so much content that can be used as material to help prepare yourself!

These people have all gone through it already, and they really know what they need to survive the hectic and often stressful (but often fun as well) college lifestyle. But time is of the essence when it comes to back-to-school shopping this summer, so instead of sending you off to endlessly scroll the internet for recommendations, I did you one better: Her Campus reached out to top college influencers at schools around the country to get recommendations for products they can’t live without. Check out their responses below for your ultimate shopping inspo.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Photo by Sleepyhead Mattress Topper “The No. 1 product that I can’t live without in college is my Sleepyhead Mattress Topper! Dorm beds are known for being super uncomfortable, and a mattress topper makes a huge difference. It turns a basic bed into a cozy oasis, which is essential for getting great sleep before a jam-packed day!” — Angie Arias, SUNY Oneonta | @angielolo1 Sleepyhead® Gel Topper with CoolTech Classic Cover, $279 See on Sleepyhead

Photo by Huffy Bike “The No. 1 product I can’t live without in college is my bike. Parking passes are pretty expensive and usually for first year college students, universities do not let you have a car on campus. You will walk everywhere and it’s nice to get to your destination quicker, especially if it’s really hot or cold. I am able to get to most places in my university within three to 10 minutes with my bike. I have a Huffy Cruiser bike in the color periwinkle. The best part is, Huffy offers student discounts as long as you give them your college email!” — Nyjah Harris, Old Dominion University | @nyjahharris Deluxe Women’s Cruiser Bike, Periwinkle, 24-inch, $249.99 See on Huffy

Photo by Brita Water Filter “I found my Brita to be so, so beneficial [and I highly recommend it to others].” — Sydney Hargrove, Hunter College | @sydneyhargroveee Brita Large 10 Cup White Tahoe Water Filter Pitcher with 1 Standard Filter, $28.76 See on Walmart

Photo by Brightroom Laundry Backpack “I would have to say a laundry backpack. It sounds so small, but genuinely both years of college, I haven’t lived close to the laundry area of my dorms. It’s way more efficient carrying it on your back than having to carry a large basket! Also, it doesn’t take up too much room in your dorm or apartment.” — Gabby Ragsdale, University of Southern California | @gabzxragz Brightroom Backpack Laundry Bag Textured Gray, $12 See on Target

Photo by Ilia Toner “The No. 1 product [I’m bringing with me to college] would definitely be my Ilia Milk Toner.” — Jael Lobo, Louisiana State University | @jael_lobo17 The Base Face Milk by Ilia, $58 See on Ilia

Photo by IKEA Makeup Mirror “The No. 1 product that I can’t live without is my makeup mirror. Nothing fancy about it at all, but it is one of my favorite parts of my morning routine when I can wake up, make coffee, put on music, and get ready before class. You can find lots of cheap ones, so it’s super ideal for back-to-school shopping!” — Mia Aston, New York University | @miaastonn TRENSUM Mirror, $6.29 See on IKEA