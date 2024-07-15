The 2024 IHC Award Winners Give Us Their Top Recs For College Essentials

Whether you’re an incoming freshman or a returning student who’s been through it all, one of the first things most likely on your mind is figuring out what essentials you need to bring to campus. College is already stressful enough, so the last thing you need to worry about is making sure you pack the necessities. But what things are a must-have when moving into college? No need to worry! The 2024 InfluenceHer Collective Award winners were once in your shoes and are here to offer recommendations on essential items they couldn’t live without in college.

Every year, InfluenceHer Collective, or IHC, highlights Gen Z content creators who diversify their audiences by pushing boundaries in various areas, including style, beauty, health and more. Whether you’re looking for dorm decor ideas, campus walk essentials, or last-minute health needs, these recommendations are sure to enhance your college experience.

R.E.M. Beauty R.e.m. Beauty lip gloss Leo Carmona, IHC’s 2024 Influencer Of The Year & Lifestyle Influencer Of The Year, will be the first to tell you that essentials are a must when packing for college. “As a college student, essentials are your best friend! I couldn’t have made it through college without my scantron, R.E.M. Beauty lip gloss, computer, and earbuds!” Utmost Importance Plumping Lip Gloss, $17 See At R.E.M. BEAUTY

On Sneakers CLOUDNOVA SNEAKERS Depending on the size of your college campus, you’ll likely find yourself walking to and from classes every day. If this is going to be you, IHC’s 2024 Health & Wellness Influencer of the Year Allie Bennett recommends bringing sensible shoes with you to college. “Comfy walking shoes are so important — especially if you’re living further from your classes and walking more than you might be used to,” Bennet says. “All those steps add up and can definitely put a strain on your body. Even adding a cushioned insole to your regular everyday sneakers can make such a difference!” Her Campus loves this walking shoe from On for everyday wear. On’s Cloudnova From The Zendaya Edit, $160 See At On

Bed Bath & Beyond Mattress Topper One college essential IHC’s 2024 Style Influencer of the Year Kathleen Ngo recommends to all students is a nice mattress topper. “Good sleep is so incredibly important,” she says. Ngo also recommends other items to make your college experience less stressful like a good pair of everyday sneakers, Emergen-C and Liquid IV packs, a mini steamer, and one business casual outfit — “for campus networking events and potential internship/job interviews!” Comforpedic Loft from Beautyrest 3-inch Sculpted Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Full, $69.97 See At Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy Noise-cancelling headphones For IHC’s 2024 Food & Beverage Influencer of the Year Bianca Fernandez, her college must-have items include a good pair of headphones. “When I was in college, I always carried my noise-cancelling headphones with me,” she tells Her Campus. “It didn’t matter if the rooms were loud or not because my noise-cancelling headphones worked so well!” Fernandez also suggests having dry-erase markers in your backpack in case of last-minute study plans. “There were random glass boards/whiteboards in most of the buildings, so I’d use my markers and write everything out when studying,” Fernandez says. “The markers were especially helpful when I studied with other people. If one of us had a question, we would use the whiteboards and teach each other!” Soundcore – by Anker Space One True Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones, $100 See At Best Buy

Target Brita Sink Water filter Morgan Cooper, IHC’s 2024 Mental Health Advocate of the Year, encourages students to incorporate mental health and self-care into their dorm decor. “Ambient lighting is a mental health saver because I hated leaving the big lights on all the time. You want your room to feel cozy and not sterile,” she tells Her Campus. “A Brita sink filter is a huge one, so you don’t have to worry about filling up your Brita all the time. A planner is also a huge plus. Lastly, I one MILLION percent recommend investing in a good mattress pad. They aren’t cheap, but will save your back.” Brita Tap Water Faucet Filtration System, $36 See At Target

HP HP Printer IHC’s 2024 Beauty Influencer of the Year Tiana Jemmott says that having a beauty organizer was a necessity for her while in college, but thinks a storage trunk and a lap desk are essential items to help you make the most of your space. Jemmott also recommends putting a printer and extra pillows on your college packing list. “Rather than having to go to the library before class, just print your assignments or needed materials in your room! If you get an HP printer, you can even sign up to have ink shipped to you monthly,” she says. “[Extra pillows] may take up space, but it’s perfect for movie nights or when you have guests.” HP DeskJet 4255e All-in-One Printer, $79.99 See At HP

Packing for college can be stressful and frightening, but it can also be something to look forward to and a memorable experience. Remember to take your time when putting your packing list together so you can ensure that you have the necessary items needed to decorate your space and create an environment that is unique to you!