6 Award-Winning Influencers You Should Follow ASAP

Creating content and building an online community is no easy feat, but six remarkable creators have cracked the code on influencing and are *officially* the 2024 InfluenceHer Collective Awards winners. The InfluenceHer Collective, or IHC, helps Gen Z and millennial influencers connect with brands to support their influencer journeys while creating innovative content.

The 2024 IHC Awards, which were announced on May 16 on Instagram, celebrate six young content creators in the community who are pushing boundaries in style, beauty, health & wellness, lifestyle, mental health, and food. This year’s recipients feature a diverse group of creators who all have one thing in common: a passion for content creation. The winners will be honored for the communities they’ve built and the impact they’ve had on their followers during Her Conference in New York City on June 22, 2024. So without further ado, let’s meet these incredible creators and get to know their content.

Beauty Influencer Of The Year: Tiana Jemmott

Tiana Jemmott might be the “Icy Girl with colder looks,” according to her Instagram bio, but now, she’s IHC’s 2024 Beauty Influencer Of The Year. With over 44k followers on TikTok, Tiana uses her platform to encourage her community to embrace their unique beauty through product reviews, makeup tutorials, and GRWMs. @mrsicy @maccosmeticsusa what is the real tea on the M.A.C. Lip Plumping Gloss Stick?!💄💗🤨ggiftedbymaccosmeticsjjuicylipsgglossylipsmmacsquirstplumpingglossmmacglosssticklliptutorialvviralmakeupm#makeupreview ♬ original sound – thee icy girl Her current “holy grail” beauty product? “The Juvia’s Place Liquid Blush in the shade Pink Lady is my go to at all times!” she tells Her Campus. “Super pigmented so it lasts forever and it is truly the perfect pink blush for any occasion!” Tiana’s brand partnerships through the IHC program focus on making a space for her community to “feel seen, confident, and inspired to chase after the things that they want!”

Food & Beverage Influencer Of The Year: Bianca Fernandez

Health & Wellness Influencer Of The Year: Allie Bennett

Lifestyle Influencer Of The Year: Leo Carmona

@leoocarmona What do we think of @Versed NEW LUMINIZING GLOW DROPS?🌟💧 ♬ BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish The 2024 Lifestyle Influencer of the Year award goes to someone who connects with their audience personally by sharing their daily routines. Leo Carmona does this daily for his 13.5k followers on Instagram and 11.5k followers on TikTok. Leo shares makeup and skincare reviews, shopping vlogs, and more on his accounts — all while staying true to who he is. As someone who knows a thing or two about beauty products, Leo’s fave self-care products atm include “Sol De Janeiro, Delicia Body Drench Body Butter, Synergy Lemon Berry Kombucha, Ariana Grande’s Cloud Perfume, Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo, and the Murray & Lanman Florida Water,” he says. Leo also shares the best lifestyle advice he’s ever received. “The best lifestyle advice I’ve ever received was from my high school dance teacher. The advice she has given to multiple generations has been ‘Dance Full Out-Live Full Out,'” he says. “This advice stuck with me because [my teacher] merged the beautiful feelings of dancing into real life and advised us to live life to the fullest as we would [while] dancing.”

Mental Health Advocate Of The Year: Morgan Cooper

@morgraco_ WORDS CAN NOT EXPLAIN THE EXCITEMENT. #mentalhealthmatters #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness ♬ sonido original – v☆l 2024’s IHC Mental Health Advocate Of The Year award winner Morgan Cooper is all about “living life despite,” according to her IG bio. With over 2k followers on Instagram and 13k on TikTok, Morgan uses her platform to “address the intersection of mental health with chronic illness and the experience of being an LGBT Christian.” While she shares a ton of practical advice and resources, there’s one mental health practice Morgan swears by. “Affirmations have been my ride-or-die for about 5 years now. I kept telling myself ‘live life despite’ over and over again, and it just stuck!” Morgan tells Her Campus. “Telling myself that I can still live a happy life despite mental and physical health struggles is such a game changer for me, as it helps me enjoy the things that I CAN do instead of dwelling on the things that I can’t!”

Style Influencer Of The Year: Kathleen Ngo