6 Award-Winning Influencers You Should Follow ASAP

Creating content and building an online community is no easy feat, but six remarkable creators have cracked the code on influencing and are *officially* the 2024 InfluenceHer Collective Awards winners. The InfluenceHer Collective, or IHC, helps Gen Z and millennial influencers connect with brands to support their influencer journeys while creating innovative content.
The 2024 IHC Awards, which were announced on May 16 on Instagram, celebrate six young content creators in the community who are pushing boundaries in style, beauty, health & wellness, lifestyle, mental health, and food. This year’s recipients feature a diverse group of creators who all have one thing in common: a passion for content creation. The winners will be honored for the communities they’ve built and the impact they’ve had on their followers during Her Conference in New York City on June 22, 2024. So without further ado, let’s meet these incredible creators and get to know their content.
- Beauty Influencer Of The Year: Tiana Jemmott

Tiana Jemmott might be the “Icy Girl with colder looks,” according to her Instagram bio, but now, she’s IHC’s 2024 Beauty Influencer Of The Year. With over 44k followers on TikTok, Tiana uses her platform to encourage her community to embrace their unique beauty through product reviews, makeup tutorials, and GRWMs.
Her current “holy grail” beauty product? “The Juvia’s Place Liquid Blush in the shade Pink Lady is my go to at all times!” she tells Her Campus. “Super pigmented so it lasts forever and it is truly the perfect pink blush for any occasion!”
Tiana’s brand partnerships through the IHC program focus on making a space for her community to “feel seen, confident, and inspired to chase after the things that they want!”
- Food & Beverage Influencer Of The Year: Bianca Fernandez

Is it normal to want to eat something through a screen because the food on Bianca Fernandez’s social media accounts has my mouth watering. Fernandez, who has 77.6k followers on Instagram and 24.5k on TikTok, believes community is “EVERYTHING” and is dedicated to creating cute food content that connects her with her followers — one bite at a time. She also shares her own recipes!
Her favorite? “Definitely my teddy bear chocolate chip cookies! It’s your classic chocolate chip cookie, but super adorable and very beginner-friendly for any new bakers. It was one of the first cute bakes I made, which prompted me to make cute baking my entire brand!”
- Health & Wellness Influencer Of The Year: Allie Bennett

As a certified “treadmill stutter,” Allie Bennett has made it her mission to use her “charisma and eloquence as my sword and shield.” Bennett, who has over 261k followers on Instagram and 627k on TikTok, is passionate about working out and showing her followers the fun side of exercising.
As someone who’s gone viral for treadmill strutting to a variety of songs, Bennett tells Her Campus the one track she considers her fave. “It’s been hard to dethrone “This Hell” by Rina Sawayama as my fav strutting song!” she says.
- Lifestyle Influencer Of The Year: Leo Carmona

The 2024 Lifestyle Influencer of the Year award goes to someone who connects with their audience personally by sharing their daily routines. Leo Carmona does this daily for his 13.5k followers on Instagram and 11.5k followers on TikTok. Leo shares makeup and skincare reviews, shopping vlogs, and more on his accounts — all while staying true to who he is.
As someone who knows a thing or two about beauty products, Leo’s fave self-care products atm include “Sol De Janeiro, Delicia Body Drench Body Butter, Synergy Lemon Berry Kombucha, Ariana Grande’s Cloud Perfume, Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo, and the Murray & Lanman Florida Water,” he says.
Leo also shares the best lifestyle advice he’s ever received. “The best lifestyle advice I’ve ever received was from my high school dance teacher. The advice she has given to multiple generations has been ‘Dance Full Out-Live Full Out,'” he says. “This advice stuck with me because [my teacher] merged the beautiful feelings of dancing into real life and advised us to live life to the fullest as we would [while] dancing.”
- Mental Health Advocate Of The Year: Morgan Cooper

2024’s IHC Mental Health Advocate Of The Year award winner Morgan Cooper is all about “living life despite,” according to her IG bio. With over 2k followers on Instagram and 13k on TikTok, Morgan uses her platform to “address the intersection of mental health with chronic illness and the experience of being an LGBT Christian.”
While she shares a ton of practical advice and resources, there’s one mental health practice Morgan swears by. “Affirmations have been my ride-or-die for about 5 years now. I kept telling myself ‘live life despite’ over and over again, and it just stuck!” Morgan tells Her Campus. “Telling myself that I can still live a happy life despite mental and physical health struggles is such a game changer for me, as it helps me enjoy the things that I CAN do instead of dwelling on the things that I can’t!”
- Style Influencer Of The Year: Kathleen Ngo

Kathleen Ngo has been a part of IHC for two years and credits this program to helping her “come out of my shell and put myself out there.” With over 2k followers on Instagram and 20k on TikTok, Kathleen has built a tight community by inspiring her followers to “dress up and explore new styles.”
Kathleen’s day-to-day inspo comes from fellow content creators as well as her “K-pop idols like Sana from Twice and Kim Taehyung from BTS!”
There’s at least one item in her closet she’ll never get rid of: her mom’s vintage leather trench coat. “It’s such a timeless and well-loved piece that I always look forward to bringing out every winter!” she says. You can never go wrong with vintage!