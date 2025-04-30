Come With Me To Meet My Celeb Crush At Radio City

Anyone who knows me knows that to say I love Hugh Jackman would be the understatement of the century. You might not know him as the dashing duke Leopold Mountbatten in Kate and Leopold, or even the rugged and swoonworthy Drover in Australia (even though that role definitely earned him the title of Sexiest Man Alive in 2008, the same year the movie was released). But I’m almost certain you at least know of his most recognizable role yet: Wolverine, aka Logan Howlett, from the X-Men movies. And if you still don’t know who he is, I’m begging you to watch at least one of his films (um, The Greatest Showman, anyone?) — or at the very least, look him up. Because then you’ll at least have a semblance of an idea of how life-changing it was for me to get to watch this man perform live at Radio City in New York.

Before I get into what were, hands down, the best two days of my entire life, I need to preface it all by saying that this experience was originally supposed to last for just one day. For my 21st birthday, my friend Lola gifted me with tickets to Hugh Jackman’s From New York With Love show on Friday, April 18. But when another friend and I decided to wait outside the stage door after his matinee show the next day, the kindest and most selfless couple I have ever met generously gifted me with another set of tickets. How did that happen? Don’t worry, I’ll explain.

Day 1

This was the day that I had planned for a while now, and the only day I thought I’d be getting to see Jackman. I had no idea what was in store for me.

10:00 a.m.: Start My Morning

One of the first things I do to start my day is opening my Bible app. This was even more important on this particular day because it was Good Friday. I also like to share the featured “verse of the day” via my Instagram Story each morning after completing the Bible plans I dedicate time to every day. After that, I washed my face and made myself a cup of hot lemon water with honey, which I’ve been drinking every day for the last week for its wellness benefits.

11:30 a.m.: Eat Breakfast

I don’t typically eat breakfast this late in the morning, but my devotional time ran a lot longer than I originally anticipated, which is never a bad thing, if you ask me. Since I don’t have any classes on Fridays, I treated myself to a show as I ate breakfast. I’ve been watching The Nanny, and if you haven’t seen it yet, I highly recommend adding it to your watchlist.

Courtesy of Kea Humilde

12:15 p.m.: Work, Work, Work

Aside from my role as a style writer for Her Campus, I’m also the series editor at my campus newspaper, The New School Free Press. I oversee all of the columns at our paper, from “Fashion on Fifth” to our advice column, “Love, Lucy.” “Fashion on Fifth” comes out every Friday, so I published that on the site.

1:30 p.m.: Flower Shopping

Yes, you read that right. After all, isn’t it customary to give flowers to actors after a play? Unfortunately, they didn’t have any left when I went to Target, so after a lot of consideration, I ended up choosing this beautiful bouquet at Trader Joe’s.

Courtesy of Kea Humilde

2:00 p.m.: Get Ready for the Show

With everything I needed to bring to the show prepped, all I needed to do was actually get ready. Thankfully, I had my outfit mentally picked out since the moment I bought Target’s ruffle dress that was going viral around Valentine’s Day. I did my everyday makeup — mascara, lip gloss, concealer, and blush — and put my hair up in a claw clip.

4:15 p.m.: Dinner at Senza Gluten

To celebrate our big night, Lola and I scheduled a dinner reservation at my favorite Italian restaurant, Senza Gluten. As someone with an extensive list of food allergies, I always appreciate anyone who can accommodate me, and Senza Gluten never disappoints.

Courtesy of Kea Humilde

6:30 p.m.: Arrive at Radio City Music Hall

After killing time in a tea shop that was on the same street as Senza Gluten, Lola and I finally made it to Radio City. We snapped some pictures in front of the signs that lined the building and waited very impatiently for the doors to open at 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m.: Entry into Radio City

To say I was nervous would have been yet another massive understatement. I was also anxious about my bouquet, which I unfortunately wasn’t allowed to bring inside. Fortunately, one of the security guards was kind enough to direct me to another room where I could pass it along to a woman who promised she would give it to Mr. Jackman’s team. After passing off the roses — and praying he would actually receive them — I immediately got in the merchandise line. This is where I finally got to meet Lara, a lovely and beautiful person I’ve gotten to know through Instagram, for the first time. So many firsts on this night!

8:04 p.m.: The Show Begins

I could’ve rounded this back to 8:00 p.m., but it needs to be emphasized that Jackman started four minutes late, despite promising he would start “promptly at 8:00” via his Instagram Story. I’m kidding, he could do just about anything and I wouldn’t question it. Oh, the way I sobbed when I heard him singing live for the first time.

Courtesy of Kea Humilde

10:00 p.m.: The Show Ends

After nearly two hours of absolute bliss, Lara and I hurried as fast as we could to the stage door for a chance to meet Jackman. Unfortunately, a great deal of people had already beaten us to it and there wasn’t any space for us to get to the front of the barricades. Approximately 48 minutes later, Jackman walked out, and while I didn’t get to say hello, just seeing him greeting fans was more than enough for me. Little did I know that wasn’t the last time I’d see him…

Day 2

I woke up the next morning content with my experience the night before, but I wasn’t quite ready to let go of the magic…

1:50 p.m.: Back to Radio City

My friend Trishikha and I decided we would meet up with Lara at Radio City for another chance to meet Jackman.

2:30 p.m.: Arrive at the Stage Door

After waiting for the constantly-delayed L train, I finally made it to the stage door. I’m very proud to say that I was the first one there. I situated myself in the same spot he’d started signing autographs just the night before, and began my wait.

3:30 p.m.: Free Tickets?!

Yes, you read that correctly. After an hour of standing at the barricades, Trishikha and I were approached by a couple who asked if we’d seen Jackman’s show. I said yes, confirming that I’d attended just the night before, which prompted them to ask if I wanted to see it again. Not wanting to get my hopes up too high, I asked how much the tickets were… and let’s just say there was no way they were within my budget. I politely declined, but thanked them for the offer. But then, only five minutes later, they returned to tell me, “We actually just want to give them to you.” Crying and hugging strangers? Check.

4:45 p.m.: Hugh Jackman Arrives

In what was probably the most surreal moment of my life, Jackman emerged from the stage door and immediately made a beeline for my section. With my camera ready and recording, I waited not-so-patiently for him to make his way to me. And in a flash, he was right there in front of me. Somehow mustering the ability to speak, I asked him to sign my shirt, which read, “Hugh’s Valentine” and featured a photo of his face on top of a pink and red heart. He laughed and told me, “Well I don’t want to get canceled,” and proceeded to grab me and pull me closer so he could sign the back of my shoulder. No, I’m not alive after that experience, thanks for asking.

6:00 p.m.: Impromptu Photoshoot Before Going Home

After relearning our names as well as how to breathe, we only had an hour before we had to be back in Radio City. So, Trishikha and I bid Lara goodbye and hurried home. I ended up getting Chipotle and eating it faster than I’ve ever eaten before. And before we knew it, we were ordering an Uber and rushing back to Radio City.

7:45 p.m.: Back (Again) in Radio City

In a shocking plot twist, we arrived at Radio City 15 minutes before the show started. And not only that, we were able to scan our gifted tickets (that were, in fact, real!), buy merchandise, and grab snacks. We even got some photo ops in and got to our seats all before the curtain rose and our lives were changed once again.

10:00 p.m.: Rush to the Stage Door

After the show ended, Trishikha, Lara, and I hurried as fast as we could to the stage door. After fighting through the crowds, we somehow managed to score front row spots at the barricades…but only because we actually weren’t supposed to be there — we bent the rules a little and stood next to the crowd in a way that made it seem like we were trying to leave. And then once the crowds cleared out of Radio City, we were free to resume our spots at the barricades.

10:45 p.m.: Hugh Jackman Arrives (Again)

At this point, the image of this man walking toward me is seared into my brain. After he and Lara had the sweetest exchange, it was my turn. I’d started holding his hand when he was talking to her (unreal) and when he finally stepped in front of me and said, “Hi darling,” and I think I actually died and went to heaven for a second. He’d already signed my shirt, so I asked if I could hug him, to which he said “Sure, darling.” (Getting called “darling” twice by Hugh Jackman? Send help!) And yes, I can confirm it was the best hug I’d ever received in my entire life. In fact, I can confirm it was the greatest moment of my entire life. Trishikha even told me that during her exchange with him, she caught a glimpse of me just standing there and staring into the abyss. Sounds about right.

Courtesy of Kea Humilde

After what was definitely the best two days of my entire life, I have been nothing but grateful. And emotional. There have been so many tears. I mean, it’s not every day you get to meet your celebrity crush — and it’s definitely not every day you get to do it twice.