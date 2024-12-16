There’s bound to be someone out there who just listens to music so they can get a good Spotify Wrapped at the end of the year, right? If you’re one of those people who leaves their music on for hours just to reach that top 0.005% of all listeners, then you’re going to love what Starbucks just dropped, because it’s basically the Wrapped for coffee. If you pride yourself on your coffee consumption (or just love a good stat about yourself), the Starbucks Blend 2024 feature will provide your year’s rundown on all things caffeine and sweet treats.

The Starbucks Blend 2024 recap includes stats such as your top drink of 2024, the total number of stores visited, Starbucks Rewards redeemed, and more. These can all be accessed via the Starbucks app — easy peasy! All you have to do is sign in to your Starbucks Rewards account for the deets. There, not only will you see your go-tos for this year, but you’ll also get a personalized collage to post to your Instagram Stories. After all, if you don’t post it, did it even happen?

For those who are not yet members of Starbucks Rewards, fear not! You don’t have to feel left out of the coffee-related festivities. SImply visit yourblend.starbucks.com. Once you complete the initial quiz, you will get a collage of your own coffee-drinking habits and find out what type of coffee connoisseur you are. Are you a “Trendsetter?” Or maybe a “Creature of Habit?” Perhaps a “Menu Explorer” or something else entirely? Time to find out!

Courtesy of Starbucks

If you were a bit disappointed in this year’s Spotify Wrapped (or maybe a bit embarrassed by that one song from back in February that ended up having such an impact) then your Starbucks Blend might be your chance to redeem yourself. Or, if you absolutely loved your Spotify Wrapped and want to find other ways to share your excellent ~taste~ with the world, this would be a great opportunity to do so.