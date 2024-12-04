You Can Still See Old Spotify Wrapped Playlists — Here’s How

Aside from the holidays, nothing gets me more excited for this time of year than the release of Spotify Wrapped! I love being able to see all of the songs I obsessed over throughout the year in a curated playlist that I can keep on repeat for weeks on end. There’s nothing better than seeing all of the music I either discovered this year or played constantly in the past 12 months, all in one convenient place. But if you’re like me and have a music taste that’s evolved over the last year, you’re probably wondering if you can see your old Spotify Wrapped data today, a well as the new intel that just came out.

Since 2016, Spotify has been distributing personalized and shareable Wrapped info annually to showcase listeners’ music tastes and beyond. Each year, Spotify Wrapped gives users a curated list of their top songs, albums, artists, podcasts, and more. It also shows users how many minutes they spent each year listening to music. This year, 2024’s Spotify Wrapped even includes a new feature that allows users to see their music evolution. Spotify Wrapped is essentially a music yearbook for users to take a trip down memory lane. But while the hype is always around the current year’s Wrapped, there is *also* a way for you to look back on past Wrapped data — and I promise you, it’s worth a look.

All you have to do to find your Spotify Wrapped from previous years is type “Wrapped” into the search bar on your app or the Spotify website. Look for the playlist labeled “Your Top Songs 2023” or “Your Top Songs 2022” with a “Made for You” tag. Tap on the desired playlist and enjoy a recap of your year in music. It’s that simple! You can even save these playlists to your library to make them easier to find.

Unfortunately, Spotify won’t let you get the full Wrapped experience from years past, as you’re not able to access those Wrapped stories from previous years (at least not with the current features Spotify offers). So, if you want to plan ahead so you can look back on your 2024 Spotify Wrapped stories in 2025 or later, you should record or screenshot the whole thing before it disappears on Jan. 1.

Now that this year’s Spotify Wrapped has been released, you’re probably going to be focused on this rather than your music journey from previous years. However, it’s still fun to look back on your listening habits and see how different it is from year to year.