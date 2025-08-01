It’s no secret that AI has been taking over so many different aspects of life, including students’ approach when it comes to their education. Platforms like ChatGPT and many others have exploded in popularity in recent years due to their impressive capabilities and near-instant response times. You can pretty much ask an AI bot anything and it can come back with a full, detailed response in a matter of seconds (though the answer may not be what you’re looking for, or even factual — just sayin!).

Of course, there has been quite a bit of controversy specifically surrounding the use of AI in academia. Educators have been concerned about how AI can lead to cheating. In fact, students have even faced accusations of cheating when simply using grammar and spell-checking programs, simply because they have AI embedded their code. AI can absolutely be abused for the wrong reasons, but the truth is, if it’s used with good intentions and a whole lot of mindfulness, it can have a lot of benefits in the modern education world.

Which brings me to the latest offering from OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT. OpenAI recently launched a new offering that will allow students to use a version of ChatGPT not as a way to cheat, but as a way to learn, support engagement, and increase understanding of the material. It’s called Study Mode.

What Is Study Mode?

According to OpenAI, Study Mode provides guiding questions for students to develop a deeper understanding and walk them through processes step-by-step, rather than just simply given them answers. So, essentially, it can serve as your very own free digital tutor.

Some of the key features of Study Mode include interactive prompts, scaffolded responses, personalized support, and knowledge checks. Study Mode can assist with homework help if you have any questions, create a practice quiz if you want to test yourself ahead of an upcoming exam, and explain a topic in more depth that was discussed in class.

How To Use Study Mode

To find study mode in ChatGPT, simply log into ChatGPT as you normally would, click on the plus (+) icon and select the tab from the dropdown menu that says “study and learn,” and that’s it — it’s really that easy to access.

In an NBC News video from July 29, 2025 (the day Study Mode officially launched), a reporter showed the difference of this new version of the tool by using the same prompt: I need a 500 word essay on George Orwell’s ‘1984’ in ChatGPT vs ChatGPT Study Mode. In the first clip, the program instantly wrote a 500-word essay on the novel, whereas in the second clip using Study Mode, the program asked questions about the assignment to help the student write the essay.

According to an article by MIT Technology Review, OpenAI is looking to reframe AI as a tool used for personalized learning, instead of cheating. “We can begin to close the gap between those with access to learning resources and high-quality education and those who have been historically left behind,” Leah Belsky, OpenAI’s head of education, said in the article.

This is an enticing concept for many college students, as many don’t have access financially to resources like a tutor that could help them succeed in the classroom. Study Mode could help make learning more accessible and equitable for students across the board — as long as it’s used responsibly.