poison game tiktok
@brxcefacejp; @maddie_0802 via TikTok
How To Play TikTok’s Poison Game For Wholesome Fun

Starr Washington

Y’all, the semester is finally over, and whether you’re moving back home, catching flights, starting an internship, or just spending time with hometown friends, chances are you’re looking for a low-stress way to decompress — and maybe have a laugh, too. Enter: the poison game, TikTok’s latest obsession that turns your snack stash into a high-stakes (and hilarious) game of psychological warfare. (But like, in a fun way.)

If you’ve seen it on your FYP, you already know the vibe. The setup is simple: grab a friend, a plate, and a bunch of small snacks — think jelly beans, grapes, gummy bears, or anything else bite-sized. The game starts by pouring the snack of choice onto a plate and without revealing their choice, each person secretly selects one piece to be the “poison.” That means, there are two poisoned snacks sitting in plain sight… both players are only aware of the poisoned piece they chose.

The game begins as the two players take turns removing one snack at a time, either by eating them or just simply removing it from the plate. One by one, the scattered bite-sized treats become smaller in numbers. The tension builds… until someone reaches for the wrong piece. If you pick the “poisoned” snack that the other person secretly selected, you lose. 

@brxcefacejp

poison game 😱 @mary kathryn #fyp #vrial #poisoncandygame #candy #nerdclusters #couplegoals #fun #tiktoktrend #guessthecandy

♬ original sound – 𝖏ack

What makes the poison game so fun to watch (and play) isn’t just the suspense — it’s the unhinged reactions, because some of them take losing (or “dying” from the “poisoned” snack) very seriously. One of the most fun outcomes is when both players accidentally choose the same snack to poison. Statistically, that lowers the risk of anyone losing, since you now only have to worry about one poison snack instead of two. But watching people realize they chose the exact same piece is genuinely hilarious.

@maddie_0802

What are the chances😭#candygame #poisongame #genz #fypp #bf #fypppp #imsobored #candyasmr @Nico

♬ original sound – maddie_0802
@jaciebrugger

We have twin telepathy #poison #candy #blueberries #brylee #fypシ #capcut #friendships

♬ original sound – jacie
@lynadia_mel

This game was so fun 🤣🤣🤣 #lynadiaandmel #couplestiktok #wlw

♬ original sound – Lynadia & Mel

Even funnier? Some people forget which one they poisoned and end up sabotaging themselves. Yes, the game is chaotic, that’s the point.

@jayeate

This was funny asf😂 @Bert #fypage #trending #poisongame #thingstodowithfriends

♬ original sound – Jaye
@savilggg

Why’d I just go in like that at the end #poisongame #poison #game #lool

♬ original sound – Savil
@madisdawgs

the way we forgot right when we started 😭 @abs #fyp

♬ Classic classical gymnopedie solo piano(1034554) – Lyrebirds music

It’s easy to see why this trend is blowing up. The poison game takes almost zero prep, gives maximum entertainment, and is tailor-made for TikTok. It’s weirdly thrilling, kind of wholesome, and the perfect excuse to hang out with friends without touching a single screen (unless you’re recording it for TikTok, of course).

So, if you’re home for the summer and looking for something fun to do with your bestie — or just need a break from endless scrolling — this is your sign to set down your phone, grab some jelly beans, and let the low-stakes chaos begin.

Starr Washington

San Francisco '25

Starr Washington is a Her Campus national writer, contributing primarily to the lifestyle vertical. Starr is dedicated to showcasing her blackness in her professional work and is always rooting for black creatives, particularly in film, literature, and travel. In addition to her writing, Starr is the former director of SFSU’s multicultural center, where she organized and supported annual events and celebrations for both the campus and the Bay Area community. She was a speaker at the San Francisco State University Black Studies Origins and Legacy Commemoration, where she had the honor of sitting alongside the founders of the nation's first Black Student Union. Starr taught a course she developed called “Intro to Black Love” at San Francisco State University. In her rare free time, Starr enjoys chipping away at her TBR list (she is a spicy romance girly), writing fiction, and spending time with her music enthusiast husband. She is a Scorpio from Michigan.