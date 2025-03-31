Starbucks connoisseurs and non-frequent visitors alike have probably heard of the iconic Starbucks Pink Drink. The drink — made with a Strawberry Acai Refresher base, coconut milk, and freeze-dried strawberries as a garnish — has gained attention over the years for not only its taste, but its aesthetically pleasing pink color. But what if I told you there’s a new secret version of the beverage called the Lavender Pink Drink?

On Friday, March 28, Starbucks posted a video on its official Instagram feed, showing a barista making the secret drink. The barista included strawberry acai, coconut milk, ice (or as they called it in the video “frozen water cubes”), sweet cream, two scoops of lavender, froth — and voila! So essentially, it’s the typical ingredients of a Pink Drink, but with the addition of sweet cream and lavender — and excluding the strawberries (of course, I’m sure you can also opt to keep the strawberries in if you’d like).

The video also gave super easy instructions for how to order the Starbucks secret Lavender Pink Drink: ask for a Grande Pink Drink with no strawberries and lavender cold cream foam. Easy as that!

Fans seem excited with the establishment’s new, not-so-secret offering. One user commented under the post saying, “Omg!! Now I know my drink order for Saturday errands 😍” to which the brand replied, “iconic behavior.” Another user commented, “Having one right now!! Fire 🔥” to which the chain responded, “perfection honestly.”

Just like the original Pink Drink, the Lavender Pink Drink has that visually appealing pastel pink color — except this time, there’s some purple in there too, thanks to the cold foam! So, if you’re looking for a cute new bevy to celebrate the start of spring, go get yourself a secret Lavender Pink Drink at your local Starbucks. Who knows? You may even like it better than the original and make it your new go-to order.