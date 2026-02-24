If you’re anything like me, stopping at Starbucks in the morning or for a little mid-afternoon pick-me-up is one of the best parts of your day. I love being able to run in and grab a fun drink when I’m feeling tired or just need a boost. I especially love that Starbucks has so many fruity drink options (like the Refreshers) that aren’t coffee, because that’s often what I’m in the mood for.

And the Starbucks Refresher game has been on point with the release of the Cannon Ball Drink in mid-January and has been trending on social media pretty much ever since. The drink is essentially a combination of two of Starbucks’s most popular Refreshers, the Strawberry Açaí and Mango Dragonfruit, mixed with lemonade and topped with the dried fruit pieces.

But now, Starbucks is leveling up even more with the release of another version of the drink, called the Pink Cannon Ball Drink. This version will be the same combination of the Strawberry Açaí and Mango Dragonfruit Refreshers, but will be mixed with coconut milk instead of the lemonade of the original Cannon Ball Drink. This one will also still have the fruit pieces as well, and will be available for customers starting March 3, along with the rest of the Starbucks spring menu.

Starbucks

Additionally, there will also be a *secret* menu version of the Cannon Ball Drink that customers can order in the Starbucks app. Called the Cold Foam Cannon Ball, this drink will be the original Cannon Ball drink, but topped with the Vanilla Sweet Cream cold foam. This drink is now available in the app, and can be found to order under the “Offers” tab for a limited time.

Even more Cannon Ball news: Although the Cannon Ball Drink was only originally going to be available for a limited time, its time on the menu has been extended for an unspecified amount of time because of how popular it has been. The drink was originally created because of the collaboration between Starbucks and the game show by Mr. Beast called Beast Games: Strong vs. Smart, after one of the baristas created the Cannon Ball drink during Season 2. The drink was even featured in a challenge in one of the episodes, which was also released on the same day that the Cannon Ball drink became available for customers. Maybe not a collab many people were expecting, but it’s one that many people are loving!