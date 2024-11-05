How To Order Pizza To Your Polling Place With Pizza To The Polls & Her Campus

This Election Day, Her Campus is teaming up with Pizza to the Polls to ensure that college students — and everyone at the polls — can stay energized and motivated as they wait in line to vote. Voting is critical, particularly in high-stakes swing states where every ballot helps shape the nation’s future. But long lines and wait times at polling places can be discouraging, potentially causing some voters to reconsider staying. That’s where Pizza to the Polls comes in, delivering a simple but effective solution to keep morale high: free pizza.

By teaming up with Pizza to the Polls, we’ll be delivering over 2,000 slices to polling locations across the country where wait times are over an hour. It’s easy for voters — especially college students — to request some pizza action too — simply visit polls.pizza and enter your polling place information if you spot a long line. With a few clicks, pizza could be on its way to help keep voters fueled and focused.

This collaboration is about more than just pizza; it’s a reminder that every vote counts, and no one should feel deterred from making their voice heard because of a long line. Her Campus’s commitment to college students and young voters goes beyond delivering content — we want to make voting accessible and a little more fun.

So if you’re out voting today and see a long line, don’t hesitate to reach out to get some pizza. Stay in line, stay strong, and enjoy a slice on us! Let’s make sure everyone’s voice is heard, one slice at a time. Together, let’s feed democracy!