It’s no secret that AI has become extremely common in the past couple of years — especially among college students. These days, it’s pretty much the norm to walk through the library and see students using various AI platforms while studying and working on homework. In my experience, they can honestly be super helpful, and I know that a lot of students rely on them for help with problem solving, editing emails, and summarizing readings. And it seems AI tools keep getting better and better, expanding on their abilities and creating new ways to help students understand information better.

Gemini — Google’s AI platform — is a great example of this. The company is currently offering a promotion to U.S. college students: a free year of the Google AI Pro Plan, which includes a bunch of new learning tools that are especially helpful for college students.

For starteers, there is a new feature called Guided Learning that helps students break down problems step-by-step to help them really understand how to solve them. Another new feature of the Pro Plan is that Gemini will now automatically return visuals, diagrams, and even relevant YouTube links as part of its responses in order to help students better understand the information provided. Finally, with the Pro Plan, Gemini will now be able to help students create different types of study tools like study guides, flash cards, and practice quizzes based on the notes they upload.

This offer for the free year of the Google AI Pro Plan for students includes unlimited chats, image uploads, and quiz generations within the platform, so you can take advantage of all of the learning tools Gemini has to offer. It also includes some other perks, like the Deep Research feature to better help scour the internet on certain topics, and the Audio Overview feature, which can help turn your notes into a podcast to make it easier to study on the go.

As long as you are a current college student in the U.S., you can take advantage of this offer (at least until Oct. 6, when the offer expires). Just go to the Gemini for Students website, verify your eligibility as a college student, and once that is completed, you will be able to access the offer.