This Limited-Edition Starbucks X Disney Store Cup Is Perfect For Halloween

With Halloween coming up, marking the start of all things spooky, there are *so* many brands that are rolling out their own frightfully festive merch, complete with spiderwebs, ghosts, witches, pumpkins, and all things ghoulish. And much to fans’ delight, Starbucks and the Disney Store jumped onto the Halloween train by collaborating on a limited edition-cup themed around the classic holiday-mashup classic movie, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. (Trust me, the tumbler is so good, it’ll send shivers down your spine!)

After being announced in late August, the Nightmare Before Christmas Starbucks tumbler is already one of the most sought-after items of the season. (Seriously, Disney merch fan accounts leaked photos of the tumbler before it was announced and people have been clamoring for it ever since!)

The black cup features neon green translucent designs of Jack Skellington, Sally, and Oogie Boogie surrounded by skulls, jack-o’-lanterns, and spiders. It also comes with a matching neon green reusable straw. Additionally, it’s not only stylish, but also functional, as the tumbler is double-walled, keeping your drink cold for a long time. It also features a ring at the bottom of the straw so it won’t fall out of the cup.

If you’re a Halloween cup collector — or just a lover of all things nostalgic — this Starbucks-Disney Store collab item is a must-have, helping you kick off spooky season and keeping the fall vibes going all season long, whether you are drinking a pumpkin spice latte or any other beverage of your choice.

This limited-edition tumbler retails for $34.99 and comes out at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

How To Get The 2024 ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Starbucks Tumbler

To get your hands on the limited-edition Nightmare Before Christmas Starbucks tumbler, mark your calendars for 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 13, then head to the Disney Store website on the day of the drop. That’s the only place the tumbler will be available, so make sure your devices are fully charged so you can grab one before they run out!