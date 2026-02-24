You’re invited to the cottage (yes, really!). On Feb. 24, Airbnb announced that the cottage featured in the series will be available to book this March, giving fans the chance to experience the same lakeside setting that became such a memorable part of the show. If you’ve been obsessing over Heated Rivalry, this might be the closest you can get to stepping into the cottage where the magic happened — so here’s what to know about how to book it.

According to Airbnb’s press release announcing the cottage’s availability, the real-life property, known as Barlochan Cottage, is located in Muskoka, Ontario — a destination known for its quiet, scenic atmosphere. Surrounded by water and greenery, it’s the kind of place that feels completely removed from everyday life, making it the perfect setting for a weekend reset after championship hockey game (*wink wink*). The cottage itself is designed for comfort and relaxation. It includes three bedrooms with king-sized beds, a full kitchen, and a spacious living area with large windows that bring in natural light and views of the lake. Guests also have access to a fireplace, a game room, and a private dock.

Fans will also notice a subtle detail in the pricing. The nightly rate starts at approximately $248.10 CAD (around $180 USD), which appears to be a reference to the jersey numbers of the main characters, Shane Hollander, 24, and Ilya Rozanov, 81. It’s a small touch, but one that makes the experience feel even more connected to the series.

If you’re hoping to book your own spot at the cottage, you’ll need to act quickly. Reservations open at 12 p.m. EST on March 3 — and only a few dates are available for early booking: May 8-10, May 16-18, May 22-24, and May 29-31. After these slots are filled, the cottage will be available for “regular booking,” according to Airbnb’s announcement, though the prices and availability for the regular booking options have not been announced.

Whether you’re planning a relaxing weekend away or simply want to see the iconic location up close, this Airbnb offers a unique way to connect with the Heated Rivalry story. So, fans, the cottage is calling — will you answer?