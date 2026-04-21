Can College Friend Groups Survive Post-Grad? Here’s How Gen Zers Are Making It Work

In just a handful of weeks, Emily and her besties will walk across the graduation stage at James Madison University — and she’s terrified of what’s going to happen to her friendships once they reach the other side. “While we’re all relatively close and talk every day, I just have this underlying feeling that we’re going to stop talking once we all graduate,” she says.

Honestly, that fear isn’t irrational. According to Her Campus’s 2026 Post-Grad Playbook survey, 39% of recent grads said keeping up with friends was one of the hardest aspects of life after college. “No one talks about how hard it is to lose proximity to your friends,” Sam*, a 25-year-old recent grad from Massachusetts, says.

Sure, you’re close now (and spend practically every waking second together), but what’ll happen when everyone leaves? Without shared classes, routines, or spontaneous hangouts, it can feel like there’s nothing holding things together. Suddenly, your friend group goes from being a few minutes away — or even closer, if you’re roommates — to being scattered across the country, all with different routines, jobs, and plans for the future. Then what?

It’s hard to imagine what it looks like when that’s no longer the case, but it’s also inevitable — life moves on, whether you’re ready for it or not. But that doesn’t mean maintaining your friendships will be impossible, even if it feels that way right now. In reality, college friend groups don’t disappear after graduation — they just evolve.

For Teagan, 22, staying connected with her college friend group hasn’t been easy — but it definitely hasn’t been impossible, either. “With some people having jobs and other responsibilities, or living abroad, it can be hard to find a time for all of us (especially for trips),” she says. But even though everyone from her James Madison University friend group now lives hundreds of miles apart, they still talk every day in the group chat.

For some friend groups, though, the group chat isn’t enough — and that’s where things get a little more intentional. Many friend groups have established routines and habits to help keep friend groups consistent — even when life gets busy.

Jenny, 22, has a unique dynamic with her college friend group: a standing FaceTime call at the same time every week. “With our busy work schedules (and none of us being big texters), it became increasingly hard for us to remember to respond to texts in our group chat,” she says. “So, we hopped on a call and pulled up all of our calendars. Now, we have a weekly FaceTime call every Sunday at 7:00 p.m. — and it’s been like this for months.”

To Ginger, 23, it’s all about making the effort when you can. While it’s been hard to get everyone on the phone at once, Ginger says that she individually calls her friends, and tries to schedule a get-together with them every few months, which isn’t easy given that her friend group is located all over the country. “I think we all just know that being in person is way better; there isn’t a lot of motivation to stay in touch via text, and I think a lot of us forget that phone calls are an option,” Ginger says. “It’s like a known thing that we are all still friends, but we don’t stay in touch the same way that I do with my friends that are nearby — it’s more like quarterly catchups.”

The truth is, even with all these ways to stay connected, post-grad friend groups don’t look the same as they did in college — and that’s probably the hardest part to accept. You’re no longer seeing each other every day, grabbing food on a random Tuesday, or getting ready before going out together. Everything becomes more intentional — and, honestly, a lot less convenient.

And while that change can definitely feel uncomfortable at first, it also proves something important: the friend groups that last aren’t just about convenience; they’re about putting in the effort to stay in each other’s lives. At the end of the day, graduating doesn’t mean your friend group is doomed to fall apart — it just means things are going to look different. And that’s OK.