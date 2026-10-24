Having roommates can be amazing. You have built-in people to hang out with, share commutes to campus with, and simply go about daily life with. But regardless of how close you are with your roommate, though, disagreements are bound to happen. And one of the most common cause of roommate fights? Running out of household necessities.

Whether you’re in a living situation in which you share everything with your roommates, or your fridge has four individual milk cartons labeled with each roommate’s name, there are some things that it just makes sense to split with those you live with. That said, it can be tough to keep track of who bought which item last, and sometimes, you can simply forget to notify the group that you’re running low on a certain product… until it’s too late.

But you know what? It’s 2026! Online shopping is practically the way of the future — especially when it comes to putting products on auto-order. On a variety of online shopping platforms, you can set certain products to be automatically ordered — in a given quantity, at a set date — to be picked up or delivered to suit your needs. Meaning… no more arguing about who forgot to buy paper towels — because when you need them, they just show up!

Here are 12 examples of items you and your roommates can put on auto-order.

Toilet paper

You do not want to be caught with your pants down — literally! It does not matter how well you know someone, asking them to go get you toilet paper is not a great conversation to have. So, why not auto-order a pack each month so your bathroom is always stocked?

Cleaning items

Whenever I need to restock on cleaning products, I always forget something at the store. Glass cleaner, anti-bacterial wipes, toilet bowl cleaner, and more can be at your doorstep whenever you may need them.

Kitchen items

The last thing you want to do is leave a sink full of dirty dishes because you ran out of dish soap. There are multiple brands of sponges, sink cleaners, and dishwasher pods that can be auto-ordered, and all at the same time.

Laundry items

If you do laundry at least semi-regularly, then you should have a general idea of how long it takes to use a laundry detergent jug or a box of dryer sheets. Do everyone a favor and ensure you have some more on hand before you run out.

Oral hygiene essentials

To take one thing off of your list, why not auto order needed oral hygiene essentials? Items like toothpaste, toothbrush heads, floss, and mouthwash are great items to add to an auto-order.

Self care and shower necessities

One of my biggest pet peeves is finding out someone used the last of my shampoo and conditioner, especially on hair wash day! Auto-ordering this stuff — as well as body wash, facial cleanser, moisturizer, and pimple patches — can save you all from some awkward confrontations.

Groceries

Think about what you and your roommate go through every week: milk, eggs, coffee, bread. Items such as these are great things to auto-order and avoid that late-night grocery run.

Period items

So many of us understands the horror of opening a tampon box, only to find that it’s empty. Auto-ordering any period items that you or your roommates may need is just smart planning.

Vitamins and supplements

If you regularly take supplements, you probably have a general timeframe of how often you need to restock. So, if your household is already purchasing these items regularly online, then you might benefit from creating auto-orders.

Flu season essentials

When you’re sick, the last thing you want to do is go to the pharmacy. I would much rather be in bed than risking getting others sick! Some over-the-counter medications such as ibuprofen, cough drops, and hand sanitizers can be delivered by auto-order. It’s one less thing to worry about!

Academic tools

How often do you and your roommate need to replace the printer ink? Or printer paper, or notebooks, pens, sticky notes, and practically any other stationery items can easily be set up with auto-order? This way, you’re prepared before your assignments are due.

Miscellaneous home items

What other little things do you use up and always have to replace? Things like garbage bags, tissues, aluminium foil, and plastic wrap are so easy to forget during the weekly grocery shop.