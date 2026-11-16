The holidays are coming up, and regardless of whether you’re getting excited to go to a bunch of parties or planning on staying in by yourself all winter break long, one thing that is essential for any holiday-related occasion, in my opinion, is a holiday-themed treat (or, better yet, a bunch of holiday-themed treats!).

With Hanukkah 2026 taking place from Dec. 4 to Dec. 12, Christmas coming shortly after on Dec. 25, and then New Year’s Eve just a week after that, there’s truly no shortage of reasons to celebrate this time of year. And what better way to get in the festive mindset that with something delicious to snack on? But if you’re still recovering from finals or running around trying to finish the last of your holiday shopping, you might not have a lot of extra space in your brain for coming up with a festive recipe. Luckily, there are plenty of simple treat and beverage options available on TikTok that work for a variety of holidays (and the small budget you may have to spend on ingredients). Here are a handful of holiday treat recipes you can use this time of year. (Everyone say, “Thank you, TikTok!”)

Smores Bark

This viral recipe for smores bark takes a classic campfire staple and gives it a festive — and easy — makeover. No open flame required!

Christmas Cookie-Brownies

If you love brownies and cookies but can’t decide which you want, this recipe combines both — plus some festive candies — into one sweet treat.

Chocolate Pretzel Star of Davids

This chocolate Star of David pretzel recipe is easy to make, with only three ingredients: pretzel sticks, white chocolate, and blue and white sprinkles. This recipe is also good for those with dietary restrictions as it’s listed as vegan and gluten-free.

Hot Cocoa Dip

Nothing livens up a party like a good, shareable dip, and this hot cocoa dip is sure to do just that! Pay homage to the classic wintertime beverage with this creamy, chocolatey app that’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser!

Holiday Oreo Truffles

For this truffle recipe, all you need are 32 Oreos, a block of cream cheese, white chocolate chips, oil, and holiday sprinkles. This dessert is small in size, convenient to eat, and can work for any holiday get-together.

Cheesy Pull-Apart Christmas Tree Bread

Not all treats have to be sweet. For this savory snack, you just need some premade biscuit dough, mozzarella string cheese sticks, shredded pepper jack cheese, and an egg wash on top.

Fried Hanukkah Donut Holes

Oil is a crucial part of the miracle of Hanukkah, and as such, oil is used in a lot of traditional Hanukkah dishes, like latkes (potato pancakes) and sufganiyot (jelly donuts). This donut hole recipe is no exception!

Melted Snowman Cake Pops

These snowman cake pops are the cutest little nod to the winter season. I almost don’t want to eat them! (I said almost…)

Frosty the Snowman Donuts

Speaking of sweet snowman desserts, here’s another adorable option! You just need three mini powdered donuts for the body, one M&M for the nose, two mini chocolate chips for the eyes, a mini Reese’s cup for the hat, and a ribbon for the iconic red scarf.

Marshmallow Dreidels

For this recipe, you just need a pretzel stick, a marshmallow, blue sprinkles, and a Hershey’s kiss. You can use the melted white chocolate chips or frosting to write on Hebrew letters for that extra touch to make it look like a real dreidel.

Festive Jello Salad

If you want to give your holidays an old-school, vintage vibe, opt for this Jello fruit salad. Bonus points if you serve it in pretty thrifted wine goblets!

Christmas Punch

If you’re more into drinking your treats, here’s a holiday mocktail that’s great for putting in a big container and serving to a bunch of guests. Cheers!