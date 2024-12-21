The holidays are the time of year to come together with friends and family, indulge in those homecooked meals you’ve waited all semester for, and create memories that will last a lifetime. But TBH, sometimes the best moments come from simply sitting around and sharing a laugh. Enter Never Have I Ever, the classic game that brings out hilarious confessions, sparks unexpected stories, and reveals just how adventurous (or not) everyone really is. So whether you’re cozying up by the fireplace with your hometown besties, hosting a holiday party with your college crew, or just trying to liven up your family gathering, a holiday-themed version of this game is guaranteed to get everyone talking.
If you’re new to the game, here’s a quick rundown: One person starts by saying, “Never have I ever” followed by something they’ve never done. Anyone who has done that action either takes a drink, loses a point, or puts a finger down, depending on how you’re playing. The game continues around the group, and it’s up to you whether to keep it competitive or just use it as an excuse to share some fun confessions.
For your next festive get-together, these holiday-themed Never Have I Ever prompts are perfect for sparking laughter, swapping stories, and reliving some of your funniest and most unexpected holiday experiences.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER OPENED A GIFT EARLY
-
Sometimes you just can’t wait to find out what’s inside that Amazon box.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER FORGOTTEN SOMEONE’S GIFT.
-
Cue the frantic Target run on Christmas Eve.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER WORN MATCHING HOLIDAY PAJAMAS.
-
Bonus points if it’s for a cheesy Instagram photo with your roommates.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER TRIED TO PEEK AT MY PRESENTS BEFORE CHRISTMAS.
-
The struggle of pretending to be surprised is too real.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER HAD A SNOWBALL FIGHT.
-
It’s all fun and games until someone’s face is covered in snow.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER GONE SLEDDING.
-
Cardboard boxes down dorm stairs don’t count, but I respect the creativity.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER MADE A SNOW ANGEL.
-
Lying in freezing snow? Totally worth it for the Insta pic.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER SEEN SNOW IN REAL LIFE.
-
Some of us are winter babies, and some of us are beach babies — it’s fine.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER GOTTEN FROSTBITE.
-
The pain of forgetting gloves in freezing weather isn’t discussed enough.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER SLIPPED ON ICE.
-
Because nothing says “holidays” like an embarrassing fail.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER SPENT THE HOLIDAYS IN A TROPICAL LOCATION.
-
The holidays hit different when you replace the pine trees with palm trees.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER GONE ICE SKATING.
-
Whether you’re a pro or you just cling to the wall, it’s a winter rite of passage.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER BURNED SOMETHING WHILE COOKING FOR THE HOLIDAYS.
-
Oops, now the fire alarm is part of the holiday tradition.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER MADE A GINGERBREAD HOUSE.
-
Not eating it halfway through is the real challenge.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER MADE EGGNOG.
-
You either love it or wonder how people drink the stuff.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER OVERINDULGED AT A HOLIDAY DINNER.
-
No regrets when it comes to seconds… or thirds.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER MADE HOLIDAY COCKTAILS.
-
Throw in some peppermint schnapps, and suddenly you’re the family’s bartender.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER TRIED FRUITCAKE.
-
It’s the dessert I love to roast but secretly like.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER GONE TO A HOLIDAY MARKET.
-
The vibes, the hot cocoa, the overpriced candles — it’s all magical.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER TAKEN PHOTOS WITH SANTA.
-
Bonus points if the Santa at your local mall looked sketchy.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER BEEN TO AN UGLY SWEATER PARTY.
-
Ugly sweaters are now trendy, and I’m here for it.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER TAKEN HOLIDAY PHOTOS WITH MY PET.
-
Dogs in reindeer antlers? Instant serotonin rush.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER MADE A HOLIDAY PLAYLIST.
-
Someone pass me the aux.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER BEEN TO A HOLIDAY PARADE.
-
Santa and giant floats? Sign me up.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER LISTENED TO “ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU” FIVE TIMES IN A ROW.
-
It’s Mariah’s world, and we’re just living in it.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER ARGUED ABOUT WHETHER DIE HARD IS A CHRISTMAS MOVIE.
-
It’s the debate no one asked for but somehow everyone has an opinion on.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER GONE TO SEE THE NUTCRACKER.
-
Ballet and holiday cheer? Yes, please.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER AVOIDED A FAMILY HOLIDAY PARTY.
-
Sometimes finals are easier than explaining your life to relatives.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER GIVEN A BAD GIFT ON PURPOSE.
-
Revenge gifting is totally a thing.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER RE-GIFTED A HOLIDAY PRESENT.
-
Gift economy? More like survival of the fittest.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER FORGOTTEN SOMEONE’S NAME DURING A HOLIDAY EVENT.
-
“Hey… you!” is always a safe bet.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER BROUGHT A NEW SIGNIFICANT OTHER TO A HOLIDAY PARTY.
-
It’s a lovely combo of high stakes, awkward intros, and all the family drama.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER KISSED SOMEONE UNDER MISTLETOE.
-
Fake mistletoe at dorm parties doesn’t count… or does it?
- NEVER HAVE I EVER CRIED OVER A HOLIDAY ARGUMENT.
-
It’s not the holidays until there’s unnecessary drama.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER KNOCKED OVER A CHRISTMAS TREE.
-
Because nothing says holiday cheer like picking up shattered ornaments.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER MESSED UP THE LYRICS WHILE CAROLING.
-
Nothing like confidently singing “Silent Night” wrong in front of strangers.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER GOTTEN MY TONGUE STUCK ON SOMETHING FROZEN.
-
Because you wanted to see if it’s like in the movies.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER WORN UGG BOOTS IN THE SNOW AND REGRETTED IT.
-
Rookie mistake.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER ACCIDENTALLY INSULTED A RELATIVE’S HOLIDAY COOKING.
-
Nothing says “oops” like an awkward pause at the dinner table.
- NEVER HAVE I EVER TRIED TO CATCH SNOWFLAKES WITH MY TONGUE AND FAILED.
-
And probably looked ridiculous while doing it.