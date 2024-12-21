The holidays are the time of year to come together with friends and family, indulge in those homecooked meals you’ve waited all semester for, and create memories that will last a lifetime. But TBH, sometimes the best moments come from simply sitting around and sharing a laugh. Enter Never Have I Ever, the classic game that brings out hilarious confessions, sparks unexpected stories, and reveals just how adventurous (or not) everyone really is. So whether you’re cozying up by the fireplace with your hometown besties, hosting a holiday party with your college crew, or just trying to liven up your family gathering, a holiday-themed version of this game is guaranteed to get everyone talking.

If you’re new to the game, here’s a quick rundown: One person starts by saying, “Never have I ever” followed by something they’ve never done. Anyone who has done that action either takes a drink, loses a point, or puts a finger down, depending on how you’re playing. The game continues around the group, and it’s up to you whether to keep it competitive or just use it as an excuse to share some fun confessions.

For your next festive get-together, these holiday-themed Never Have I Ever prompts are perfect for sparking laughter, swapping stories, and reliving some of your funniest and most unexpected holiday experiences.