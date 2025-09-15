The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

To me, Hispanic Heritage Month isn’t just a celebration with music and food; it is a reminder to embrace the nuances and intricacies of our vibrant culture. Our Hispanic identities can shape our actions — and in my case, even my academic decisions.

Though I hate to admit it, I grew up as a “no sabo” kid. Something as simple as a language barrier made it almost impossible for me to feel connected to my Hispanic heritage. I ate the food, listened to the music, and checked the “Hispanic” box on every form that came my way, but I didn’t feel like I truly understood the culture. The older I became the more I wanted to learn — it was my identity, after all.

As I looked for universities during my final year in high school, there was a dealbreaker that I set: The school needed a diverse student population, and it needed to be proud to have it. This made my decision to go to Florida International University an easy choice. With 67% of the student population being Hispanic and FIU being recognized as a Hispanic Serving Institution, it was a no-brainer that it was a school where I didn’t have to shy away from my heritage.

Ironically, I decided to major in English. At the beginning, the English courses were standard: reading, analyzing, and writing. But the more I sought out diversity in my classes, the easier it became to relate to the classroom reading and topics to my Hispanic identity. The further along I got in my studies, the easier it became to connect with my identity. Readings were no longer from a singular, Western perspective, but from the voices of Latin Americans who shared their experiences. My writing no longer focused solely on the literature, but also on the social relevance it had during its time and now.

And this was just the beginning.

The most defining moment in my academic journey was deciding to pursue a certificate in Women’s and Gender Studies — one of the best decisions I could have made for myself and my future academic pursuits. I took classes including sociology of gender, philosophy and feminism; global gender and women’s studies; and sex trafficking solutions. Each class helped me better understand my culture and gender — not through a generic or stereotypical lens but in a deeper, meaningful way.

Everything I learned inspired my first research paper, in which I explored gender violence in Latin American countries. Presenting the paper at my first undergraduate research conference was a crowning moment of my academic journey — one that made me feel like I was truly connected to my culture.

Now in my senior year, just like most undergrads who are reaching the nerve-wrecking end of their time at university, all I can think about right now is what I will do post-graduation. I know that not only do I want to write — but more importantly, I want my job to reflect the same values I developed throughout my undergraduate years and advocate for Latin American women. It turns out, not only did my Hispanic heritage inspire my academic path — it’s going to be a huge part of my future, as well.