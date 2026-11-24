In a world where a little sweet treat feels like a splurge, Hershey’s is bringing back nostalgic prices. There really is nothing that compares to the creamy and comforting taste of a classic Hershey’s milk chocolate bar, and now, you don’t have to feel shopping guilt for picking one up after a long day. For only one day, chocolate fanatics can snag this classic treat for only 5 cents at participating stores. So whether you’re stocking up for holiday gifts or just want to maintain your stash of candy, you won’t want to miss this deal.

This limited-time promotion is a blast from the past, from retro packaging to pre-inflation prices. On Nov. 25, with the release of Hershey, a film that highlights the journey of the company’s founder and classic products, Hershey’s wanted to take shoppers back 125 years. The first Hershey’s milk chocolate bar was introduced in 1900, when five cents was what it cost to buy one of America’s iconic chocolate products. And now, with increased cost of living and more competition in the chocolate industry, one of these bars can go above two dollars. Adding nostalgia to your holiday season is easy with this Hershey’s throwback promotion.

So, how can you get your hands on one of these 5 cent chocolate bars? Shoppers have three easy options: Walmart, Amazon, and select Hershey’s Chocolate World stores. Beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Nov. 25, shoppers can head to Walmart.com to do an online pickup order for up to five Hershey’s milk chocolate bars. You can also head to the Walmart store and purchase your candy, but you’ll need to use the Ibotta app to upload a picture of your receipt and get cash back from the original purchase price.

If a Walmart isn’t accessible for you, Amazon is always an option! Via Amazon Grocery, customers can purchase up to two of the 5 cent chocolate bars with same-day delivery. Hershey’s will even share a promotional code on their social media on Nov. 25, so that qualifying addresses can receive free shipping.

Last, but not least, East Coast shoppers can go to one of the Hershey’s Chocolate World locations in Hershey, Pennsylvania, or New York, New York, to buy up to 10 bars of the iconic chocolate bar. As if the anticipation of Black Friday shopping wasn’t exciting enough, now shoppers all over the U.S. have the chance to get the Hershey’s chocolate deal of the century!

A Hershey’s chocolate bar for 5 cents sounds like something straight out of your grandparents’ childhood, but this special promotion is now yours to experience on Nov. 25! Whether you’re a longtime Hershey’s chocolate fan or simply love a good bargain on a sweet treat, this deal is worth waking up a little extra early for. Be mindful that quantity limits vary on location, but even a single Hershey’s bar for 5 cents is better than none. Set your alarms, have your Walmart or Amazon accounts up and ready, and prepare to satisfy your chocolate cravings without emptying your wallet!