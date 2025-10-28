Come With Me To My Final HBCU Homecoming Game As A Graduating Senior

It’s that time of the year again: homecoming season! Across the country, college campuses are alive with tailgates, football games, and school spirit. But if you’ve ever been to an HBCU, you know our homecomings hit different.

At the illustrious Hampton University, homecoming isn’t just a weekend. It’s a complete weeklong celebration of culture, community, and Black excellence. This year’s lineup included a kick-off party, a fashion show themed “Blacker the Berry,” a concert featuring celebrity artists, the NPHC Step Show, the iconic 12-5 Day Party, and, to top it all off, the Saturday homecoming game and tailgate.

The energy on campus during homecoming season is always on 10 — so much so that students might even skip class (because yes, it’s that serious). The school is filled with old-school R&B and hip-hop. The aroma of barbecue and soul food fills the air. Vendors line the streets. The band is blasting, and crowds arrive dressed to impress.

This year felt extra special for me. It was my last homecoming as an undergraduate, and I wanted to soak up every second. So if you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to experience an HBCU homecoming, or what makes Hampton’s unforgettable, come along as I give you a glimpse.

8:30 A.M.: WOKE UP & GOT SEMI-READY

One thing about me: I always wake up late. This morning, I had to get up early to see my friends in the parade at 9 a.m. I quickly grabbed my essentials — makeup, outfits, shoes, and hair products —and ran through my basic skin care routine. (Shoutout to my Korean skin care supplies for keeping my skin in check!) I threw on one of my favorite sweats and skipped breakfast because, as usual, there wasn’t enough time.

9:13 A.M.: DROVE TO CAMPUS

In minutes, I hopped in my car and headed to campus. Traffic in Hampton, Virginia, is usually rough, but during homecoming, it’s extra hectic with alumni flooding the streets. I scrambled to find parking before officials blocked off the streets for the parade.

9:26 A.M.: WATCHED THE PARADE

Trinity Polk

The parade was already in full swing! Floats, cars, bands, majorette dancers, and dance teams from Hampton, Virginia, and the DMV (DC, Maryland, and Northern Virginia) filled the streets. Community organizations joined in, too. But my favorite? The Gorgeous Grandmas, cruising in Corvettes with tiaras, stealing the show.

12:14 P.M.: GOT READY (AGAIN)

After the parade, things got hectic. The weather in VA can be all over the place, and it got really cold, so I had to swap part of my outfit because my black leather jacket clashed with the brown shark boots I wanted to wear. So, I dashed to Walmart and Ross to find a new pair of boots, and helped my boyfriend pick his outfit too. Once that was done, it was time to get ready for a special interview.

1:30 P.M.: INTERVIEWED THE CEO OF MIELLE ORGANICS

Trinity Polk

Even during homecoming, a journalist’s work is never done! I stopped by campus to interview Monique Rodriguez, CEO of Mielle Organics, who brought her brand on tour to HBCUs this year. The Mielle bus was on-site with games like Connect Four, beanbags, a photobooth, and samples of hair products and cocktails for students and alumni. It was such a fun experience. (Stay tuned for the exclusive interview on Her Campus!)

1:48 P.M.: ANOTHER MINI PARADE

Typical HBCU homecoming: There’s always something happening. Right as I was about to leave, the Hampton University band marched through with cheerleaders, putting on a mini parade as they entered the field for the football game.

2:20 P.M.: OFFICIALLY FINISHED GETTING READY

Trinity Polk

I stopped by my friend’s place on campus instead of heading home to prep for the game. We played our “getting ready” playlist, hyped each other up, and, of course, took mirror selfies.

3:34 P.M.: WALKED OVER TO THE TAILGATE

At Hampton, the tailgate is the real celebration. Students often skip the game, and honestly, who can blame them? The tents, music you can hear from blocks away, the smell of food wafting through the air, it’s a full-on street festival. It’s also the best time to hang out and see friends, reunite with alumni, and have a good time.

4:07 P.M.: WENT BACK TO MIELLE FOR INTERVIEWS

Quickly ran back to the Mielle bus for some follow-up interviews and filmed a standup for my school’s news package. Like I said, a journalist’s work is never done, even at homecoming!

4:40 P.M.: TOOK GROUP & SOLO PICS

Trinity Polk

After the interviews, we snapped group and solo shots. Documenting outfits and moments is half the fun.

5:03 P.M.: BACK TO THE TAILGATE

We returned to the tailgate, hopping between tents, dancing, taking pictures, and soaking in the energy. We were outside for hours, really celebrating our senior year and our final homecoming as undergrads.

7:58 P.M.: DINNER

Trinity Polk

You can’t go to an HBCU homecoming tailgate and not try out the food. After the tailgate, it was cold, dark, and I was starving. So, I grabbed some Jamaican food from one of the vendors — jerk chicken and yellow rice. It was absolutely delicious.

8:41 P.M.: HEADED HOME

Finally, I called it a day. Many students were heading to after-parties after the tailgate, but I was exhausted. Time for some rest after a long, fun day.