Calling all Starbucks drinkers! Whether your go-to order is a Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino or a Mango Dragonfruit Refresher, Starbucks just made major changes to its Starbucks Rewards loyalty program that you need to know about. From updated perks to new membership tiers, here’s what to know about the updated loyalty program before your next Starbucks run.

On March 10, Starbucks officially launched its reimagined Starbucks Rewards loyalty program with new perks for its members. Just like the previous Starbucks Rewards loyalty program, the new program allows members to earn points, called Stars, by making purchases. Members can then redeem Stars for a variety of rewards, like free items or customizations.

While the basics of earning and redeeming Stars are staying the same, the new loyalty program also comes with major changes. Most notably, it introduces a tiered system that groups members into one of three member statuses: Green, Gold, and Reserve. Your member status is determined by how many Stars you earn — AKA, how much you spend. Additionally, members with higher statuses earn more Stars per $1 spent.

While the old loyalty program was pretty straightforward — it offered the same perks to all members — the new program offers greater perks to members with higher statuses. It may sound complicated, but determining your member status is as easy as checking your Star amount in the Starbucks app.

Now, let’s break down which member status you are based on your Star amount and take a look at the tiered perks of the new Starbucks Rewards loyalty program.

Green (0–499 Stars)

Green is the base tier of the new Starbucks loyalty program. At this level, members earn one Star per $1 spent. Under the old loyalty program, Stars automatically expired after six months; however, Green members can now keep their Stars active beyond six months by making a qualifying purchase. Additionally, Green members can redeem a free reward on their birthday.

Gold (500–2,499 Stars)

Gold is the middle tier of the new loyalty program, and members must earn 500 Stars in a year to achieve Gold status. At this level, members earn 1.2 Stars per $1 spent. Gold members’ Stars never expire, as long as they maintain their status. Exclusive Gold member perks include access to four more Double Star days per year and seven days to redeem their free birthday reward.

Reserve (2,500+ Stars)

Reserve is the highest tier in the loyalty program, and members must earn 2,500 Stars in a year to achieve Reserve status. At this level, members earn 1.7 Stars per $1 spent. Reserve members’ Stars never expire, as long as they maintain their status. Exclusive Reserve member perks include access to six more Double Star days per year, 30 days to redeem their free birthday reward, a free personalized Reserve Card to commemorate their status, and access to Starbucks Shop merch and Global Coffee Experiences.

All Starbucks Loyalty Members

Starbucks also launched changes to the loyalty program that all members can enjoy, regardless of status. Firstly, all members can participate in Free Mod Mondays and get one free customization on any handcrafted drink, once a month. Members also have access to a new Star redemption option: Redeem 60 Stars for $2 off any item. Lastly, all members can earn Bonus Stars with qualifying Starbucks Card reloads of $30+, earn Double Stars by bringing their own personal cup, and have early access to personalized offers and games.

To celebrate the Starbucks Rewards loyalty program reimagined launch, Starbucks is hosting a Triple Star Day on March 11, when members can earn Triple Stars on any purchase. (To unlock this perk, be sure to activate the Triple Star Day offer in the Starbucks app first!) Then, the celebration continues with the first Free Mod Monday on March 16.