For centuries women have been given the shorter end of the stick. From unfair wages to gender stereotypes and even the recent debate over abortion, our rights have been left in the hands of political figures and people who have no idea the struggles we face as a result of our gender. Since March is Women’s History Month, it’s important to highlight women’s voices, opinions, and accomplishments throughout the years.

But what exactly does it mean to be a woman? And how does everyone’s favorite generation, Gen Z, define womanhood? To fully understand this, I asked college-aged students to share their thoughts all of which fell into one of three categories.

Unity.

Womanhood is the support we give each other. Niaja S. shared, “[It] is best described as unity amongst sisters.” It’s the idea that we are not competitors but supporters trying to help each other every step of the way. In other words, womanhood is the idea of being a girls-girl without the toxic undertone.

In the media and our own daily lives, outside influences may try to compare or pin us against one another, but having strength in unity is what really defines us. As Carolina S. puts it, “It means that women support each other and will understand each other [despite] their differences.”

Niaja S. shared, “Thinking you’re better than the average woman for not being hyper-feminine, or vice versa is shallow.” Rather, we should respect and show up for one another instead of feeding into judgemental stereotypes.

Strength.

Many agree that to be a woman means to be strong. Not just in physical abilities but in mindsets, beliefs, and demands for respect. Josh B. shared that womanhood “[is] a woman’s assertion that her life is hers and no societal bound will force her back down.”

It’s the idea of standing up for ourselves even when others try to force their own beliefs onto us. Marissa C. explained, “Womanhood to me means being strong, brave, and courageous. Being a woman is the most challenging job anyone can have because it requires you to do something you never signed up for. I think that womanhood is the most complicated and confusing thing in the world.”

The struggles that come with being a woman make it important for us to be assertive over what we deserve and require. As Marissa C. explained, our gender sometimes comes with complicated things we are not all taught how to handle, so strength can mean educating ourselves about our bodies, preferences, and other things that will help us gain the mental strength that we need to survive in this world.

Embracing yourself.

A woman’s love for herself is the most beautiful thing in the world, and I will always stand by this. Annie S. said, “To me, womanhood is embracing the qualities and traits of myself that make me a woman. I also feel womanhood reflects… feeling more confident in yourself and your abilities.”

Acknowledging your talents, accomplishments, and habits all add to the greatness of your identity as a woman. It shows how capable you are to do what you put your mind to.

Virginia J. said, “[Womanhood] is a specific spiritual/sociological connection to self-identifying women throughout history and life.” It’s the acknowledgment that we are divine beings with deep understandings and emotions. “Womanhood is a deeply sacred feeling for me because it provides me the ability to live life to the fullest and brings out my positivity.”

Makalah W. shared, “Though it sometimes may not feel like it, being a woman is a gift, and when we embrace that, we realize the beauty that comes with it.

An unnamed respondent said, “…womanhood is a form of acceptance and embracing of the self — whatever that is —and choosing to check the “woman” box on forms. [It] is about mothers and daughters, but also about friendships and found families. About supporting each other even in individualist societies.”

As we continue to think about the incredible nature of women, I encourage you to look into the stories of the ones who made it possible for us to be where we are and have the rights that we do. Thank them and show up for yourselves. Happy Women’s History Month!