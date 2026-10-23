So much of the modern world has been focused on making life easier. Between AI summaries, app-based food delivery services, click-to-buy online shopping platforms, it seems like everything is optimized to be faster, simpler, more seamless. That’s why a growing number of students are turning to frictionmaxxing — aka, intentionally adding real-world resistance back into their daily routines — to break free.

Columnist Kathryn Jezer-Morton coined the term “frictionmaxxing” in a January 2026 essay for The Cut, explaining that she’s setting out to add more friction back into her life. According to Morton, frictionmmaxxing isn’t just about reducing her screen time; it’s about building tolerance for “inconveniences” in daily life, especially when it comes to resisting technology-based ease. (If you’ve participated in any analog hobbies in the past year or so, you’ve probably partaken in frictionmaxxing without even realizing it.)

It may seem impossible to get your friction back in a world that’s full of constant innovation to make our lives “easier,” but there are definitely ways to still experience friction these days. This doesn’t necessarily mean that you can’t use technology to help you, but it’s about pulling back so you can build mental strength and more agency.

Here are some ideas for frictionmaxxing as a college student you can start trying asap.

Frictionmaxxing In SCHOOL

1. Go to your professor’s office hours.

2. Take notes in a physical notebook.

3. Avoid background noise while studying or doing assignments.

4. Read physical books or print out the pages you need to read.

5. Participate in study groups.

6. Conduct research in the library.

7. Try the Pomodoro method.

Frictionmaxxing In Your SOCIAL LIFE

1. Talk to new people IRL.

2. Have a phone call or Zoom with your long-distance loved ones instead of texting.

3. Hang out or meet up with friends in a new place each week.

4. Host events or gatherings in your own space.

5. Join new clubs or organizations.

Frictionmaxxing In Your CAREER

1. When you have the choice, opt for in-person interviews instead of virtual ones.

2. Network with people and ask to meet in person.

3. Set up informational interviews to learn more about different careers.

4. Attend a career fair.

5. Log out of your work email at the end of each day.

6. Take notes in meetings instead of relying on AI assistants.

Frictionmaxxing In Your HOBBIES & SELF Improvement Goals

1. Read and annotate physical copies of books.

2. Don’t scroll between sets at the gym or any waiting hours.

3. Cook instead of ordering.

4. Find an analog hobby you enjoy.

5. Go on walks.

6. Play mind-enriching games like puzzles and chess.

7. Listen to a podcast and take notes on what interests you.

8. Journal your thoughts.

9. Go shopping IRL instead of ordering online.

10. Use public transit.

11. Make your own coffee or matcha.

12. Play a sport for fun.

13. Write your grocery lists by hand.

14. Let yourself be bored.