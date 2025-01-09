You Can Get A Month Of Free Uber Rides For Failing Your Driver’s Test

For some people, turning 16 years old means heading to the DMV to get their driver’s license immediately. Others, however, wait to get their driver’s license until their late teens, for a variety of reasons. Whether you were getting some more practice with driving, had a busy schedule that prevented you from having time to drive, or were simply in a part of the country where you didn’t need a car, all of the reasons for waiting to get your driver’s license until you’re in college are completely valid. However, it can make finally taking that leap to get licensed a little bit daunting.

Failing your driver’s test can feel like the end of the world for some people, but it’s actually very common. If nerves got the best of you on your license test, or you just needed more time to practice, you are certainly not alone. Between 2020 and 2023, nearly 35% of drivers failed a driver’s test, and in some states like Indiana, Missouri, and Wyoming, that percentage is even higher. Still, failing can be a stressful experience, especially if you were planning on driving your car to school or work once licensed. Luckily, Uber has created a new offering for teens who don’t pass their driver’s tests to ease some of that angst.

Beginning on Jan. 9, 2025, Uber will be offering teens who don’t pass their driver’s test a month of free rides, giving them a safe way to get around until they are ready to try again. Here’s what to know about the promotion.

how does The Free uber rides promotion work?

Courtesy of Uber

To access the free rides, teens or their parents can go to uber.com/teenrides and enter the necessary background information, including which portion of the test the teen failed and why. The teen must have or create an Uber teen account to redeem these free rides.

Once signed up for the promotion, the teen will have six free rides available, with a limit of $20 per ride. This offer expires on March 31, 2025, or when all offers have been redeemed — whichever happens sooner.

Here’s how to sign up for an uber teen account.

To create an Uber Teen account, you’ll have to ask your parent or guardian to create your account. All the have to do is open the Uber app, click on “Accounts,” then “Family and Teens,” and add a new teen member to their account. They can then select your contact info from their phone’s contacts, add your birthday, and send you an invitation to join. You can then accept the invite and finish setting up your profile. Just note that your parents will be able to track your rides in real time when using this account!