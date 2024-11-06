Spend Election Day With Me As A First-Time Voter At An HBCU

In this special edition of Her Campus’s Dorm Diaries series, Gen Zers from across the country share their experiences on Election Day 2024. You can read more Election Day Diaries here.

Attending an HBCU has been very pivotal for my personal development and understanding of society. While furthering my education at Hampton University, I have seen the phenomenal result of hard work in my community. It’s especially heartwarming to be at a historically Black university during my first presidential election because my ancestors were not always granted the rights and privileges to attend school, let alone vote. Many organizations and clubs on campus have emphasized the importance of voting. A “Hamptonians for Harris” Fundraising campaign was launched and the administration organized a shuttle to take students to polling stations all day until they closed. My views align very closely with those around me, as they understand what is at stake in this election.

Electing a president goes beyond choosing someone to be the face of the country. In 2024, we have adapted beyond the mindset that only men are capable of holding such roles, and also that Black individuals, more importantly, women, are just as qualified as the preferred Caucasian male candidate.

7:30 A.M.: Wake up for my only class of the day.

I check my Instagram feed as part of my morning scroll and see that my school is offering rides to the polls. I voted with my absentee ballot, but I’m proud to see the efforts of others.

9:00 A.M: Time for class

Entering class, a lot of my club/organization GroupMe discuss voting. A few members ask for rides to the polls!

Photo By Symone Conway

11:01A.M.: Back to my dorm after class to finish some work

I called my parents and my mom informed me that another HBCU, Clark Atlanta University, sent out an email explaining how they would be taking extra precautions after getting word of a potential Klan threat.

12:57 P.M.: Journaling my emotions about the election via video diary

I was primarily explaining that before today, I felt very confident in my candidate of choice, Kamala Harris, but now that Election Day was finally here, I was more nervous about how the rest of the country would show up for her, especially with the rights and freedoms that are on the line for women.

1:53 P.M.: Back to work

Memorizing my opening statement for my law and literature class.

2:45 P.M.: Taking a break to wash my hair.

Since I returned to my dorm to finish work I turned on CNN to monitor the coverage of the election. Many of my friends took to social media all afternoon to voice their opinions on voting habits.

4:27 P.M.: Scroll through X

With so many people voicing their opinions, I wanted to gain more insight into election day feelings.

Photo By Symone Conway

7:30 P.M.: get something to eat

Left for McDonald’s as polls close and votes begin coming in.

Photo By Symone Conway

8:53 P.M.: Feeling anxious about the race

I showered, finished eating, and studied. I decided to leave the TV on as I slept in case I anxiously woke up and a winner was announced. I spoke to my father on the phone and he said it would be too early to call a winner tonight and that we wouldn’t know for a few more days.

9:30 P.M.: Time to go to sleep