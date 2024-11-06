Spend Election Day With Me As A First-Time Voter

In this special edition of Her Campus’s Dorm Diaries series, Gen Zers from across the country share their experiences on Election Day 2024. You can read more Election Day Diaries here.

This was my first time voting in a presidential election, and it was invigorating. Since I go to school out of state, I registered for a mail-in ballot back in August to ensure that I would be able to vote from school. I sent in my ballot around mid-October and even I attended an Election Panel run by the Karson Institute for Race, Peace, and Social Justice at Loyola Maryland. The panel included speakers from both the College Democrats and College Republicans at Loyola, and it was great to hear everyone’s varying views in a civil manner.

This election has undoubtedly been filled with a variety of mixed emotions. As a young woman, my main concern in this election was a woman’s right to choose. I have already seen nationally how the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade has affected young women. Also, the idea of extreme abortion bans continuing and potentially becoming worse is terrifying. I’m lucky to live in a state where abortion rights are protected, but this isn’t the case for thousands of women across the country. Donald Trump’s role in appointing Supreme Court justices that overturned a national protection for a woman’s right to choose made my choice obvious in this election. Additionally, having both parents in the education field and growing up in the public school system, Trump’s plan to get rid of the Department of Education and nearly all funding nationally for public schools is something that I cannot get behind. In my eyes, the future of our country does not lie in a man trying to take so much from us; rather, it lies in a woman who wants to work for all Americans, not just the ones who voted for her.

12:00 P.M.: WAKE UP

I woke up late today since my first class is at 1:40 pm. I walked into our living room to see election coverage on the TV. For the first time, I felt a bit of anxiety arising. I have been so busy with school, work, and activities that I haven’t been thinking about the election as much. But, it just got real. I also had a realization that for eight out of the 19 years of my life, Trump has been in the presidential race.

Photo By Julianna Pitucco

1:05 p.m.: Get Lunch

I left for class a bit early to grab lunch, and scrolled through TikTok, finding many election-related content. I saw a graphic that the race is predicted to be extremely close, which gave me déjà vu from 2020.

Photo By Julianna Pitucco

1:52 p.m.: Time for class

My sociology teacher excused any students from class who still needed to vote. I admire him for this, as not every teacher/professor would do that. We also had a meaningful discussion about democracy and the role we all play in this as young people.

2:34 p.m.: Share my Her Campus article on IG

Just posted my HerCampus article that was published this past weekend about where to view election coverage. I get nervous posting political content on social media, but I felt I had to share resources on how people can be engaged in this election.

Photo By Julianna Pitucco

2:50 p.m.: My last class of the day

Walking to my Introduction to Advertising and Public Relations class with a pretty view of campus on this 70 degree Fall day!

Photo By Julianna Pitucco

4:30 p.m.: Time to watch more election coverage

Went back to my apartment and watched some election coverage with my roommate. We had a nice discussion about this year’s election and what issues are at stake.

Photo By Julianna Pitucco

6:30 p.m.: Just went to a spin class at the Fitness Center

All of the songs in today’s class gave off female empowerment vibes, with songs such as “Freedom” by Beyoncé and “The Man” by Taylor Swift. The class definitely helped ease some of my anxiety about the election results.

Photo By Julianna Pitucco

7:45 p.m.: Intramural soccer game with my friends

Not going to lie, I was checking some of the election results during the game. I saw that Trump was up in the Electoral College and became a little bit nervous. But, all of the red states were expected Trump states, so that eased my mind a bit.

9:04 p.m.: Checking up on the election results often

I’m hopeful because Pennsylvania and Michigan (two swing states) are looking blue right now.

Photo By Julianna Pitucco

9:21 p.m.: The numbers have me a little scared

Seeing this on The New York Times live election results made my stomach drop. I’m currently texting my mom, and we’re both fearful of what’s to come. I’m feeling really disappointed in my country right now. I’m not sure if I want to live in a country where a man with 34 counts of felony charges is allowed to continue to run for president.

Photo By Julianna Pitucco

10:20 p.m.: A win for Angela Alsobrooks

I was very happy to see Angela Alsobrooks win a Senate seat in Maryland, as I go to school in Maryland. She’s a prosecutor for the state and now a Senator. Her priorities include preserving abortion rights, economic growth, and infrastructure development. Great win for the Democrats!

Photo By Julianna Pitucco

10:25 p.m.: Not feeling any better

Kamala Harris is down in many states that Joe Biden had a stronger hold in. I’m not only feeling scared but also confused. Harris has run such a successful campaign in less than four months. She’s outlined clear policies regarding healthcare, the economy, and the protection of democracy. I wish I had a magnifying glass into what everyone was thinking across the country. I thought Harris was going to perform significantly better than Biden did in 2020, but based on the numbers coming in, that doesn’t seem like it’s happening.

11:00 p.m.: Going to try to get some sleep now

Overall, I’m proud of my family, friends, and myself for making our voices heard in this election by voting. Whatever happens, I hope that the next President of the United States works for all Americans.