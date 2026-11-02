Whether you’re heading to the polls before your day starts, squeezing in a trip during your lunch break, or stopping by on your way home, Election Day is your chance to make your voice heard. And once you’ve cast your ballot, your “I voted” sticker may get you a little something extra, too, as businesses across the country are offering special promotions to those who get their vote in, from discounted rides to free treats.

National brands like Lyft and Krispy Kreme are among those offering Election Day specials, giving voters something in return for participating in democracy. Some are even making it easier to get to the polls by offering transportation discounts for voters who need a ride. Whether you’re looking for a way to celebrate voting or hoping to save a little money along the way, there are lots of ways to take advantage of offers from businesses.

But the giveaways don’t stop with big-name companies. Independent restaurants, neighborhood coffee shops, and smaller businesses are also looking to reward voters. So, once you drop off your ballot, take a look in your community to see what that “I voted” sticker might get you.

Here are some of the biggest Election Day 2026 freebies and deals to look out for.

Krispy Kreme

The doughnut franchise is very well known for offering tons of promotions. So, it should be no surprise that Krispy Kreme offering a sweet treat to voters. On Nov. 3, show an “I voted” sticker or other proof that you voted at a participating store, and you can get one free glazed doughnut. There’s no purchase necessary, so take advantage of getting a free doughnut to celebrate voting.

Lyft

This promotion is for all those who haven’t made it to the polls quite yet. If you need a ride to cast your ballot, Lyft is offering 50% off up to $10 on Nov. 3.

Lime

For those living in an area with Lime bikes or scooters, you can take advantage of a free ride on Election Day to get to your polling place. Use code “HEADCOUNT” to secure a free 30-minute ride. The deal is valid from Oct. 24 to Nov. 3.

Hertz

In honor of Election Day, rental car company Hertz is offering one free day when you rent a car for two or more days at participating locations through Nov. 3. Use the promo code 211636 to unlock this deal.

local businesses & polling places

It’s not just national chains that are encouraging voters to make their voices heard. Some of the best deals are coming from local restaurants, coffee shops, and even workout studios. And if you live in a state where elections are neck-and-neck, there are even more deals heading your way.

Sometimes, the best freebies come from standing in line at your polling place. If you’re stuck in a long line yourself, report it to Pizza to the Polls, and they might just send a pizza for everyone to enjoy. You can also check out social media posts from creators in your area who can update on Election Day promotions as they continue to roll out.