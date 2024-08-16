Need a quick pick-me-up snack in between classes, but feeling sick and tired of dining hall food? Egg flights are one of the latest TikTok food crazes, partially because they’re quick and simple to make — two qualities that are great for college students with limited cooking space and a busy schedule — and partially because they offer a ton of opportunities for creativity and variety.

But what exactly is an egg flight? Well, as the name states, it’s an egg dish! More specifically, it’s a twist on the classic delicacy called a deviled egg. The reason it’s called an egg flight is because a “flight” refers to an array of food items that you can sample and taste. (If you’re 21 or older, you might be more familiar with wine or beer flights!) This culinary concept became popular because of one user on TikTok, Alice Choi, who started making all different kinds of egg flights and inspiring others to try their own.

Coming up with your own variations is a fun way to experiment in the kitchen by yourself or with friends, especially if you’re not a good cook, because there isn’t really much cooking involved, except by starting off every recipe by boiling, peeling, and halving some eggs. Beyond that, it’s just picking out different ingredients and topping your eggs with them. It’s really that easy!

So, if you’re looking for some ideas for an egg flight of your own, here’s a list of 10 egg flight recipes to try, inspired by the creative people of TikTok.

Chick-fil-A(gg)

TikTok creator @shawtgal49 starts her four-flavor egg flight strong with this one. It’s worth noting that all of her recipes from the video start not just with boiled eggs, but deviled eggs, meaning she scooped out the yolks and mixed them with mayo before adding the mixture back into the egg whites, then topping them with her various concoctions. For this one, she tops her deviled egg with some chopped up crispy chicken and adds a dab of classic Chick-fil-A sauce.

BLT

The next recipe @shawtgal49’s flight is the updated take on the classic BLT sandwich. Just grab bacon (or turkey or tofu bacon), lettuce, and a tiny slice of tomato to fit on top. This lunchtime meal just turned into a quick midday snack.

Tuna Salad

With tuna salad, you either love it or hate it. If you love it, then you’ll definitely need to add it to your next egg flight. Just top your deviled egg with some tuna salad and put a little bit of celery on top for a one-of-a-kind egg flight.

Hot Honey Mustard

If you like a little spice, then add some hot honey mustard to your egg flight! You can even try pairing it with some candied bacon like the creator does in her egg flight did for some extra sweetness and savoriness.

Breakfast

Next up is TikToker @savana__grace’s egg flight, which starts with a lineup of halved boiled eggs (not deviled!) then topped with Kewpie mayonnaise. Her first recipe includes avocado, everything bagel seasoning, and a dab of chili onion crunch topping. I mean, eggs are typically a breakfast food, so why not make a breakfast-themed egg?

California Roll

If you love sushi, you’ll love a California roll-inspired egg flight. Top your egg half with spicy mayo (or just use Sriracha, since these eggs are already topped with mayo), an avocado slice, and some furikake seasoning.

Burger

The burger egg basically uses the condiments and toppings you’d usually put on top of your burger (@savana__grace uses mustard, pickles, and hot sauce, but you can choose whatever you want). Basically, it’s a non-meat burger option for vegetarians who eat eggs!

Sour Cream and Onion

If you love sour cream and onion chips, I’m sure TikToker @jamievanslooten’s egg version — made with a chip, sour cream, and chives — will taste just as good. Plus it adds a little crunch to your egg flight!

Everything But The Bagel

This one, also by @jamievanslooten, just requires a pretzel, cream cheese, and everything bagel seasoning to make you feel like you just picked up a deli classic.

Chicken, Bacon, and Cheese

For this savory egg flight shared by creator @mmistiee, you are going to need maple bacon, extra sharp cheddar cheese, and grilled chicken pieces, with black pepper sprinkled on top.