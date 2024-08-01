TikTok’s Chef Nick Created 4 New Iced Coffee Flavors For Dunkin’ & I’m Obsessed

With the summer in full swing, Dunkin’ Donuts is offering a new lineup of limited edition iced coffee — with the help of a special guest chef. The coffee giant has teamed up with the one and only celebrity chef and internet sensation Nick DiGiovanni to introduce its new flavors, which sound perfect for these final few weeks of hot weather before back-to-school season begins.

For those unfamiliar with the celebrity chef, DiGiovanni has garnered nearly 10 billion views and has over 35 million followers across his social media platforms. So, it’s safe to say the powers that be at Dunkin’ knew what they were doing by teaming up with him. DiGiovanni worked alongside Dunkin’s chef Dan Cole (aka Dunkin’ Dan) to create these new seasonal drinks, which became available nationwide starting July 31, exclusively through the Dunkin’ mobile app.

The fan-fave coffee and baked goods company has executed some memorable collaborations in recent years (I mean, who can forget the iconic Ice Spice Munchkin Drink?) and this new collab is no different, bringing together Dunkin’s expertise in coffee with Chef Nick’s innovative culinary flair, resulting in four delicious and refreshing iced coffee options. Here’s a closer look at the Chef Nick Menu, guaranteed to keep you cool all summer long.

Blueberry Donut Iced Coffee With Sweet Cold Foam

For those who want a unique twist on Dunkin’s famous classics, try the Blueberry Donut Iced Coffee. Featuring the flavors of blueberry and sweet pastry dough, this iced coffee is topped with Dunkin’s Sweet Cold Foam for a fresh and delightful experience with hints of Dunkin’s beloved blueberry donut.

Caramel Coconut Cream Iced Coffee

Nothing says summer like tropical flavors. According to Dunkin’s press release announcing this team-up, Chef Nick insisted on including a coconut-forward beverage in this seasonal lineup, and thus, the Caramel Coconut Cream Iced Coffee was born, blending Dunkin’s classic iced coffee with rich caramel and refreshing coconut flavors.

Mocha Vanilla Iced Coffee

The Mocha Vanilla Iced Coffee pairs sweet vanilla and mocha notes with the classic Dunkin’ iced coffee, delivering a deliciously satisfying sip that;s both classic and exciting.

Caramel Almond Milk Iced Coffee

Inspired by Chef Nick’s love for all things caramel, the Caramel Almond Milk Iced Coffee is the perfect way to start your day or enjoy an afternoon pick-me-up. This specialty coffee is slightly sweet yet bold, making it a standout addition to the summer menu.