Dunkin’s Summer Menu Includes 2 New Donut-Flavored Coffee Drinks

As the temperature rises, so does the anticipation of when Dunkin’ Donuts will release its lineup of new summer sips and snacks. The hype around new Dunkin’ releases is always so real — and when you combine that with the hype over two whole months of school-free bliss, and you know the excitement for this new collection of summertime items is on.

Luckily, the time to find out what the beloved coffee chain has to offer has come! On May 1, Dunkin’ released its seasonal summer menu, and the new items sound like a perfect pairing for the upcoming warm weather. From colorful refreshers to creative coffee flavors, Dunkin’ is here to help you cool down while you eat and drink up.

Whether you’re a fan of sweet baked goods or fresh and fruity flavors, Dunkin’s new summer menu is going to have you drooling. Most importantly, these drinks may not stay for long, so I would take advantage as much as you can this summer. (You never know what’s going to be a limited edition item and what ends up staying for the long haul!)

So, with spring coming to an end and summer blazing around the corner, here are some of Dunkin’ Donuts’ new summer 2024 menu items to look out for:

Blueberry Donut Iced Coffee

Similar to their Blueberry Glaze donuts, Dunkin’ will also have a Blueberry Donut Iced Coffee as a seasonal menu item. Just imagine dipping a blueberry donut into some blueberry donut coffee — a blueberry lover’s paradise!

Vanilla Frosted Donut Signature Latte

Topped with whipped cream and sprinkles, this signature latte looks quite a bit like the donut its named after. It can be served hot or cold, so don’t worry if you’re a year-round hot latte girlie.

Kiwi Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher

Feel all the beach party vibes as you sip on Kiwi Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher. Infused with green tea, this drink sounds too refreshing to not sip on a sunny summer day.

Courtesy of Dunkin\’ Donuts

Watermelon Burst Donut

Typically, watermelons and donuts do not cross paths, but they will now!

Green Goddess Wrap

Dunkin’s latest entry into the wrap game is respectable. Included are scrambled egg whites, farro, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, crumbled feta cheese, and green goddess sauce, all wrapped in a green lavash.

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

After a long hot summer day, you deserve to treat yourself to something sweet! Similar to the spring seasonal Chocolate Chip Banana Bread, you can enjoy this pre-packaged treat on the go or in the comfort of your own home.

Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin’ Refresher

Strawberry may be a spring fruit, but Dunkin’ having the Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin’ Refresher as a seasonal menu item allows for the perfect excuse to indulge in strawberries for another season.

Mango Pineapple Dunkin’ Refresher

Summertime equals mango season, and what better way to celebrate that than with the Mango Pineapple Dunkin’ Refresher? Manifest your perfect tropical paradise by picking up this Refresher at a store near you.