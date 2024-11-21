It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Thanksgiving is right around the corner, with the winter holidays soon after and some great shopping time in between. And though winter is cold and long and the end of the year can be super stressful, Baskin-Robbins and Dunkin’ have got some delectable Thanksgiving weekend (or Black Friday weekend, or Cyber weekend, whatever you prefer to call it) deals to keep you both fueled and festive.

For an extra special (and budget-friendly) sweet treat this Thanksgiving weekend, look no further than Baskin-Robbins. The ice cream chain is offering $5 off any purchase of $15 or more, pre-tax. So, if you need a pick-me-up while doing your shopping, grab a scoop, shake or sundae, or even a Cappuccino Blast, to fuel yourself (on the cheap) any time between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2. And if you’re not a fan of the chaos that comes with shopping around the holidays, you can still save big, because this offer also applies online! That’s right: You can get a delicious treat from Baskin-Robbins for a fraction of the price, and from the comfort of your own home. After all, baby it’s cold outside! For your $5 off, just use the code CHILL with your online or in-app order, and for an extra-festive treat, make sure to grab a flavor like eggnog to stay in the holiday spirit.

Baskin-Robbins isn’t the only place offering a delicious deal that you have to get your hands on. For any Dunkin’ fans out there, here’s a great discount offer: From Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, Dunkin’ Rewards members can grab one Wake-Up Wrap, and another for just $1! Whether you need to fuel up for Thanksgiving cooking, holiday shopping, or countless conversations with relatives, Dunkin’s got you covered.

Also, with your Wake-Up Wrap, be sure to grab any of Dunkin’s numerous holiday items to feel extra spirited this time of year. Holiday donut sprinkles, a holiday cookie flavored Iced Signature Latte, a Cookie Butter cold brew, and an almond croissant are just some of the delicious holiday treats you can grab at Dunkin’ this holiday season. Enjoy!