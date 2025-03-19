Class after class, exam after exam, outing after outing, commitment after commitment — life isn’t easy as a college student, to say the least! As a freshman, my busy schedule has sometimes led me to forget the importance of the simple tasks that set me up for success. Look, it happens!

For example, because my time is primarily dedicated to tasks outside of my dorm — both literally and metaphorically — I’ve recently noticed that I’ve neglected the simple task of cleaning and organizing my space. However, whenever I feel stressed or overwhelmed, I know that time after time, a clean dorm room will help clear my state of mind and increase my productivity levels.

So, when I started to prioritize cleaning my dorm room, I turned to the platform that many college students turn to when needing creative inspiration: TikTok. If you’re a college student and a chronic TikTok user like me, you may have noticed that CleanTok has become super popular — to me, this is a great thing. Lately, CleanTok has motivated me to incorporate spring cleaning tips into my routine to make my space feel cleaner, with results that have me feeling better both inside and outside of my dorm room. These tips are easy enough to incorporate for those college students who are busy (so no excuses).

With spring officially here, now’s the time to get on these CleanTok-inspired dorm spring cleaning tips. Trust me, you’ll be glad you did.

Separate your warm weather wardrobe from your cold weather wardrobe

To start your spring cleaning project with a bang, begin by separating and organizing your spring and summer clothes from your fall and winter ones. Doing this will also help you come to an idea of what items of clothing you may need more of as we head into spring and summertime.

Clean your bathroom

@cleaningwithida 10 step bathroom cleaning routine 🧽🫧 the products I use are linked in my bio ✨ 1. Gather all your products and tools 2. Remove bath mats, towels, shampoo bottles etc. (wipe those items too!) 2. Dust from top to bottom: light fixtures, shelves, vents, surfaces 3. Clean the shower screens 4. Wipe mirrors, walls and doors 5. Scrub shower fixtures 6. Clean the sink and surfaces 7. Disinfect door handles, light switches and other touch points 8. Clean the toilet (always let products sit before scrubbing, you can apply the toilet cleaner to the bowl when you start cleaning your bathroom) – make sure to clean under the rim, the base, the wall behind and the floor around the toilet as well 🚽 9. Clean the floor, don’t forget to clean grout as well!) 10. Clean and disinfect your cloths, sponges and other tools (I wash my cloths in the washing machine, my sponges in the dishwasher and soak other tools in water with bleach) If you have shower drains in your bathroom or a bathtub, make sure to clean those as well – I recently cleaned my shower drain and posted a video about it so didn’t include it here 🫶🏼 #cleantok #bathroomcleaning #cleaningtips #cleaninghacks #deepcleaning #cleaningmotivation #cleaninginspo #cleanwithme #cleanhome #cleaningvideo #cleaningproducts #stepbysteptutorial ♬ son original – 𝐋𝐚𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐞 🪐

What’s the hardest thing about getting started on that thing we keep procrastinating and pushing to the side to do “later”? Knowing how to get started. Cleaning your bathroom definitely seems to fall under this category, but TikTok provides a solution to this problem. Here’s a quick step-by-step tutorial on what you actually need to do to clean your bathroom (which you may have been wanting to do for months now).

Make making your bed a daily habit

Making the bed seems to be a common theme among CleanTok videos. The idea is that once you make your bed, that seems to already help declutter the rest of your room. Making your bed has also been shown to boost your mood and energy levels and help you feel more in control of the day ahead… so why wouldn’t you do it?! This spring cleaning tip takes less than five minutes and will undoubtedly get you in a productive mindset this spring.

Disinfect your door handles

“Everyone is sick in college. Prepare yourself.” I heard this so much heading into college, and I never truly believed it until I saw it firsthand. Living with other people in tight spaces like the dorms is a distinct experience, and it can be hard adjusting to this, along with general life as a college student. One thing I wasn’t used to doing at home that I learned to do in college is disinfecting and wiping down my door handles. All you need is some disinfectant spray and paper towels. You will thank yourself later when there’s a sudden spike of the flu and seasonal cold, and you end up being spared the germs.

Clean your makeup brushes

This tip is one that easily gets overlooked. Whether you wear makeup every day, semi-often, or rarely, it’s important that you’re keeping your brushes clean.

Re-organize and re-fold the clothes in your drawers

When we’re looking for an outfit and running late, it’s tempting to throw your clothes around and not go back and re-organize what you just un-organized. Reorganizing and refolding the clothes in your drawers can be a tedious task, but it will make finding the perfect outfit a lot easier when your clothes are nicely folded and organized the way you like.

Make a consistent cleaning schedule

Spring cleaning isn’t just about having a major cleaning spree one day to just forget about it and not do it again until next spring. It’s about starting to cultivate lasting habits that will last you throughout the spring into the coming seasons, as well. The best way to stick to a habit is by doing it consistently, and that is achieved by creating a schedule and following it. Consider your academic, social, and other various commitments, and try to squeeze in some time in your day to clean your space. A little bit goes a long way, and if you hold yourself accountable to a cleaning schedule, you will see how beneficial the effects are to you in the long run.