6 Must-Dos For Your Next Trip To Disney With Your Besties

Well, it’s time I finally came clean, y’all — I’m a true Disney Adult, and I’m no longer ashamed of it! When you grow up spending your spring breaks with Mickey and Minnie, it’s inevitably the path your life will take. I’ve had so many family vacations in the parks that my love for Disney has literally evolved along with me.

When I was young, the Disney princesses showed me what it means to follow your dreams, fight for what you believe in, and maybe even find love along the way. As a teen, Disney channel icons like Hannah Montana and Raven Baxter were role models for navigating my adolescence. Now, as a 20-something, I’m reminded of all of the characters and stories that made me who I am today, and find myself wanting to experience the parks with those who shape me currently — the core girl group that I’ve created as an adult.

My Disney journey has evolved as I’ve grown up. The ability to now experience the parks with your very own Disney princesses (aka the besties) is a new, exciting chapter for many 20-somethings. So, if you find yourself planning a girls trip to Disney and need some inspo on how to do the vacation right, check out the six must-do things I recommend as a certified Disney Adult and a girls trip aficionado.

Shop At disney springs

We’re girls, we’re gonna want to shop while we’re on vacation, right?! This is especially true in Disney, where the shopping is just as extravagant as the scale of the attractions. In Disney Springs, you can be financially irresponsible at over 150 stores — from Disney-inspired shops to noteworthy brands like Zara, Free People, Sephora, and Kendra Scott.

I highly recommend making a stop in the new Ever After store, where you can customize your own Disney character headband and peruse merchandise from some of your favorite classic characters. I chose to add Chip and Dale to my headband, not only because I feel like their mischievous and silly spirit aligns with the theme of brat summer, but because they’re simply iconic. Did I lie????

While at Disney Springs, be sure to grab a bite at one of the 200+ places to eat, including sit-down restaurants, bars, food trucks, and more.

eat & Drink around the world at epcot

Speaking of eating and drinking, you can’t miss the incredible offerings within the actual parks. Epcot — aka “experimental prototype community of tomorrow” — is well known for its diverse array of food and drink, and for good reason.

Once you’ve ridden your pick of rides in Futureworld (Guardians of The Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is 12/10, btw) make your way to the World Showcase section of the park to start your journey across countries. There are 11 pavilions total, representing countries like Germany, France, Mexico, China, and Japan!

Pro-tip: Hit up the kids menu at some of the pavilions — not only will you save a little money, but the portions are the perfect size for a taste without getting too full to try food from the next country.

get the perfect ig pic

As a Social Media Editor, “pics or it didn’t happen” is still something I live by, and Disney has no shortage of Instagrammable photo opps.

Within each park, there are tons of Disney Photopass cast members whose job it is to take your picture with their fancy camera. Once you scan your park ticket or Magic Band with the cast member, your photos will automatically upload into your My Disney Experience App. From there, you can purchase a Disney Photopass or individual photos to post wherever your heart desires.

You definitely need to get a pic in front of Cinderella Castle, the Tree Of Life, and the Epcot Ball! However, I personally think there are better places to get photos in Hollywood Studios than in front of the Tower Of Terror (but be my guest if that’s your vibe).

My recommendation is to head to the corner of Galaxy’s Edge between the shops and main stage — where you can find Kylo Ren and some members of the First Order (scary, I know). When you see a cast member under an umbrella with lightsabers in tow, you’ll know you’ve found the spot. In this photo opp, you can wield a lightsaber like a true Jedi, and the Photopass people will add some “Disney magic” to the picture in post. I mean, c’mon, you can’t tell me the pic above doesn’t go hard.

buy a souvenir to commemorate your trip (and friendship)

No vacation is complete without the perfect souvenir. Obviously, Disney merchandise is all over the parks, but if you want something a little more special for you and your bestie, I recommend searching within the country pavilions of Epcot.

In the China pavilion, you can find matching mood necklaces. In Mexico, you can get the cutest handmade, braided friendship bracelets. There are so many options to commemorate your trip and your friendship. A matching pair of Minnie ears is always a good idea, too.

meet your favorite characters

You can’t leave the parks without interacting with a Disney character. It may sound juvenile, but it’s actually such a fun part of the Disney experience. I always make it a point to meet Peter Pan because that movie makes me so nostalgic for my childhood.

There are tons of character meet and greets throughout the parks, but be warned: some characters are only in specific locations. If you want to meet any of the princesses, Pixar characters, or Star Wars characters, you’ll have to be in their respective park. Check your My Disney Experience app to see which characters are available once you arrive in the park. It’ll even show you a map of where to find them!

watch the fireworks in magic kingdom

I won’t lie, I bawl like a baby every time I see the Magic Kingdom fireworks show. Happily Ever After premiered in the park in 2017, and it’s been a crowd-pleaser ever since. The show features projections of iconic movie scenes and characters on the castle set to a mix of the best film soundtracks. The technology for this nighttime spectacular is incredibly advanced, utilizing lasers, pyrotechnics, projection mapping and searchlights. Disney was not messing around when they created this.

The colorful explosions and music truly take your breath away while the storyline follows a handful of Disney movie heroes as they journey towards their happy ending — reminding us all that our happily ever after is out there, if we’re brave enough to go after it.

This is hands down the best way to end your Disney trip. Relishing the memories and magic that you created in the parks while watching the castle come to life is something I’ll never forget.

I hope you find your way into the parks sooner rather than later, but no matter what age or stage of life you’re in, there’s something for everyone in the Disney parks!