When trying to pave your path in college, there is so much academic terminology that can be thrown your way. This means that not only are you making the tough choice to decide what it is you actually want to study, but you also might be struggling to understand what your options even are in the first place. Sure, you probably know what a major is, and at this point, you’ve likely got a pretty solid understanding of the type of degree you’re pursuing (like an Associate of Arts, Bachelor of Arts, or Bachelor of Science). But there are still plenty of terms many people are confused about — two such terms that people often mix up are concentrations and minors.

Concentrations and minors are quite similar. Both can help you either dive deeper into what you are learning in your major or provide more education beyond what you’re learning in your major. Either way, both concentrations and majors can help you gain more knowledge as a student and prepare you for your future career.

But having a concentration is different from having a minor — in fact, you can actually have a concentration and a minor at the same time! So, what’s the difference between a minor and a concentration, and which path might be the best fit for you?

What’s the difference between a Minor & A concentration?

Here’s the bare bones of it: A concentration is a subset of a major while a minor is a completely separate field of study. So, in other words, while you can select a standalone major or minor, you usually can’t select a standalone concentration. This is because a concentration is paired with a specific major, providing the option to take additional courses that connect with that topic. Some schools refer to a concentration as a “track” within your major. The concentration is a part of your major, so you need those courses and the general courses graduate for your major.

According to Sul Ross State University, concentrations usually account for about 30% of the major requirements. Often, if you are majoring in a broad field of study, you will need to select a concentration when choosing that major. So, if you are a biology major, an example of a concentration can be molecular biology. That said, the concept of concentrations differs depending on your school, as not every college or program requires or even offers a concentration.

Minors, on the other hand, are separate fields of study that you can declare outside of your major. Minors typically require anywhere from 15 to 22 credits (whereas majors typically require 30 to 36 credits, not including general core courses or other electives). Minors allow you to explore a secondary field of study, but because of the lower amount of credits needed, they aren’t as demanding as a major. You can declare more than one minor, just like you can declare more than one major. And because your minor is separate from your major, it is usually not required by most universities to have one for your undergraduate degree — you can just have your major and concentration (if your school or major requires a concentration).

What are the benefits of concentrations and minors?

Overall, concentrations are great ways to place an emphasis on a specific area within your field of interest within your major, as they can help you narrow down your options when it comes to looking for jobs in a specific field.

Minors can be closely related to your major, or they can be completely separate. So, if your school’s program for your major doesn’t require or offer a concentration but you want to get a highly specific education, you can pick a minor to help you accomplish that. Or, if you have dual interests in terms of your career, or a passion you want to further explore (but maybe not pursue fully as a career), you can minor in it — this way, you can learn about the topic but still have your major to prioritize. Even though a minor isn’t typically mandatory, pursuing one is usually a great idea because it can’t hurt to declare one. They help to expand your skills and knowledge within different topics of study, making you more versatile as a candidate down the line. If you have the ability to fit one or more into your schedule, go for it!

How can I pursue both a minor and a concentration?

If you have a major program that provides concentrations and you pursue a minor on top of that, that’s even better, because now you have courses not only in a separate field of interest from your minor, but you also get to specify your expertise within your major with the concentration.

Because your concentration is part of your major, you will likely need to declare that first. Then, once you have your major and concentration selected, you can move forward to looking at what minors your school offers and see what interests you. As mentioned, you can pick a minor that will complement your major and concentration, or pick something in a completely different area. Sometimes schools also allow you to transfer credits from your major to also count for your minor if there are overlapping courses. Just remember, the earlier you pick your minors, the better. This way, those course requirements don’t interfere with your major and concentration’s credit requirements or your graduation date.