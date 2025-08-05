It’s August, which means summer 2025 is still hanging on with its sunny afternoons, pool days, and last-minute beach trips. But if you’ve already found yourself daydreaming about cozy sweaters, crisp leaves, and everything pumpkin-spiced, Dairy Queen is right there with you. As the seasons begin to shift, so does the flavor forecast — and DQ is giving fall lovers something to get very excited about, with a lineup of delicious desserts that promises to make this upcoming cozy season the most delicious one yet.

Starting Aug. 29, DQ is officially launching its new Fall Treat Collection, and this lineup is as dreamy as an autumn hayride. Whether you’re craving the sweet warmth of caramel or the nostalgic taste of real pumpkin pie, these treats were made to be savored under a canopy of golden leaves (or, let’s be honest, in the car with the AC blasting while you pretend it’s cold out).

There’s something for every fall flavor fan. But be warned: These are limited-time only and available while supplies last at participating U.S. locations. Translation? If your mouth is already watering, you might want to plan a DQ run ASAP.

Here’s everything you need to know about DQ’s Fall Treat Collection:

CARAMEL TOFFEE COOKIE BLIZZARD TREAT

DQ

If fall had a flavor, this might be it. Thick, chewy cookie pieces, rich toffee, and velvety caramel get blended with DQ’s iconic soft serve to create a new Blizzard so good, you’ll forget summer ever existed.

PUMPKIN PIE BLIZZARD TREAT

DQ

Yes, it’s back — and just as delicious as you remember. Real pumpkin pie pieces meet that signature soft serve swirl, finished with a generous dollop of whipped topping and a sprinkle of nutmeg. It’s like Thanksgiving came early.

MAPLE COOKIE SHAKE

DQ

Maple lovers, this one’s for you. DQ blends its soft serve with a new base of Maple Cookie Crumble and real milk, then tops it with whipped cream for the ultimate fall shake. It’s cozy, it’s sweet, it’s everything.

So, whether you’re team pumpkin, team maple, or simply team fall-flavored dessert, DQ’s Fall Treat Collection is ready to help you lean into the season in the tastiest way possible. Don’t wait until the last leaf falls — get your hands on these treats before they disappear.