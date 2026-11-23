Is there anything better than a warm, gooey, freshly baked cookie? Perhaps a holiday-themed warm, gooey, freshly baked cookie? If your mouth is starting to water just at the thought of this, you’re in luck. This holiday season, Crumbl is getting into the festive spirit with a lineup of seasonal desserts, nostalgic collabs, and deals.

This time of year is filled with all sorts of traditions, and many of them involve enjoying treats with friends and family. And while everyone has their own favorite holiday dessert, cookies are a staple that never seem to go out of style. With the end of the year approaching, Crumbl is leaning into that tradition with a variety of options for sharing, celebrating, and (of course) enjoying a sweet treat.

Beginning Nov. 23, the cookie chain is kicking off its “Holiday Warmth, Baked to Share” campaign, which will run through the end of December. The campaign includes a collaboration with a nostalgic snack brand,special offers for Black Friday, an International Cookie Day deal, and more. So, if you’re looking to indulge your own sweet tooth or find an easy gift for someone on your list, there’s plenty happening at Crumbl over the next few weeks.

Here are six Crumbl holiday specials and deals to know about this season.

Crumbl Curations: Nov. 23

Launching Nov. 23, these curated boxes aim to make holiday cookie-gifting as seamless as possible. The cookie assortments will come in The Party Box, The Festive Box, and a Create-a-Crumbl Kit, complete with cookies, icing, and sprinkles to get some DIY action going.

Black Friday Gift Card Deal: Nov. 23–Dec. 24

Still searching for a gift for a cookie lover in your life? Crumbl is offering a Black Friday gift card deal to make holiday shopping a little easier. From Nov. 23 through Dec. 24, customers can purchase two $25 gift cards for $40 total. Both physical and digital gift cards will be available.

Crumbl x Hostess: Nov. 30

Two nostalgic dessert faves are coming together for a four-week collaboration! Beginning Nov. 30, Crumbl will introduce a collection of Hostess-inspired treats to its rotating menu. The collab will bring together the familiar flavors of the iconic snack brand and Crumbl’s signature desserts.

Frosty Cocoa Cups: Dec. 3, 17, 27

Crumbl’s Frosty Cocoa Cups contain variations of mousse, streusel, cake, and toppings — and three brand-new flavors are debuting this season: Cookies & Cream on Dec. 3, Candy Cane on Dec. 17, and Caramel Toffee on Dec. 27.

International Cookie Day: Dec. 4–31

Dec. 4 is International Cookie Day, and Crumbl is marking the occasion with a special deal. Customers can purchase a six-pack of regular cookies or a 12-pack of minis for just $12. The offer will be available from Dec. 4 through Dec. 31.

12 Days of Crumbl Rewards: Dec. 4–16

For those who enjoy a little friendly competition, Crumbl is introducing its 12 Days of Crumbl Rewards challenge. Available through the app, the holiday challenge will feature daily rewards and give fans a chance at a grand prize: a free year of Crumbl. Entries for the challenge remain open through Dec. 16.