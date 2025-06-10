Balancing School, Work, & Drag? Here’s How I Did It During Graduation Week

My name is Gabriel Ramos — although I also go by Saturn, my drag name. I just graduated with degrees in Political Science and Peace & Justice Studies from Chapman University. Graduation week happened to fall on the same week as The Venus Ascension Ball, which meant I’d be preparing for one of the biggest events of the year amidst all the chaos of finals, ceremonies, and family time.

I had a lot on my plate: a political science final, a sociology final, and a thesis to submit — all while working my service job and performing at venues around Orange County. And on top of that, I had to construct the looks I’d need for the ball: a blue and gold gown, a nurse’s costume with props, and a wig that needed styling.

I’ve always had a passion for performing. As a kid, I gravitated toward the stage, but it wasn’t until Chapman’s annual production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show that I found a truly queer space to express myself. That show lit the spark — it led me to try drag for the first time, to be celebrated for my queerness, and to fall completely in love with the art form.

That summer after Rocky Horror, I went back to the Bay Area, attended San Francisco Pride in drag, and officially began my drag career as Saturn. I found so much community in the local scene — it gave me the freedom to explore gender identity and expression. By the time I returned to Orange County for junior year, I had one goal: to make a name for myself.

Balancing everything wasn’t easy. During my final two years of college, I was a full-time student, working a service industry job, and performing weekly. However, my newfound love for drag was fueling my motivation to complete school and earn money to afford rent and drag (which, if you didn’t know, is expensive).

Between school, work, and performing, I was building connections everywhere I went. In early 2024, I joined the ballroom community through The International Iconic Kiki House of Pinklady. Ballroom helped me refine my drag persona, boosted my confidence, and gave me a chosen family.

Graduation Weekend

Graduation weekend went by so fast. I spent time with my friends and family, celebrating every chance I got. Walking the stage and receiving my diploma as a first-generation college student is one of my proudest accomplishments.

photo by gabriel ramos

I’m very family-oriented, and I was so thankful to be surrounded by both my birth family and my chosen queer family. They represent two different walks of life, but both have been equally important in helping me grow into who I am. Representing both on such a big day was incredibly meaningful.

photo by gabriel ramos

Once graduation ended, I had to immediately switch gears. Pride Month was beginning, and I had several shows lined up — including the Venus Ascension Ball, which was sponsored by MAC Cosmetics, H&M, Levi’s, and more in celebration of Zaya Wade’s birthday. The event was created to uplift the trans, ballroom, and LGBTQ+ communities.

Preparing for the ball

I had to construct multiple “effects” — props, outfits, and visual details that elevate your performance. My main look was a blue gown with gold embellishments and feathers. Our house was required to color-coordinate, which is why I started with a basic stretchy sequin fabric for the base. Then, I lined the slit with blue ostrich feathers and added gold and blue rhinestones, plus a gold clip to help secure feathers I added to the top. Gagged.

I also put together a nurse look for the Realness category — scrubs, a stethoscope, bandages, a clipboard, and a badge. It was a super fun project, and the whole week of prep was exhausting but rewarding.

The Big Night

The night of the ball finally arrived. It was such a beautiful venue, radiating with inclusivity, queer joy, and community. Everyone brought their A-game, and I had such an amazing time walking and watching the performances.

photo by gabriel ramos

Even though I was tired from the week, I felt completely alive that night. Everything I’d worked for — my education, my drag, my chosen family — had led me here.

Looking Ahead

Graduation week may have ended, and the ball may be in the past, but life hasn’t slowed down. I’m taking the next few months to focus on drag and my artistry before applying to law school.

And I wouldn’t have been able to balance it all without my community: Rocky Horror castmates, my family and friends, my drag sisters, my ballroom house, and everyone I’ve grown with these past few years. The love I’ve received reminds me why I do what I do — and I’m only just getting started.