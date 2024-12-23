Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
christmas instagram captions
christmas instagram captions
cottonbro studio via Pexels
Life > Experiences

These Classic Christmas Instagram Captions Will Make Your Feed Merry & Bright

Julia Dwyer

For most of you, it’s finally time to put away all your textbooks and light your study notes on fire. (JK. Sort of.) For those in college, many are heading home to see their hometown friends and family for the first time since August. Or, maybe you are graduating from college this semester and want to commemorate the occasion. All in all, it can feel like the time of year you want to celebrate. No matter what your situation is, you should give yourself a pat on the back for getting through the first half of the school year. You did it, and now it’s time to enjoy those end-of-year holidays you’ve probably been looking forward to since midterms.

However you choose to celebrate the holidays, it’s the perfect time to cook up some good Instagram posts. I don’t know about you, but once I’m done with school, I have a hair appointment and a fresh nail set done immediately, meaning all I want to do is post something cute and festive. So, for those who are also ready to celebrate the holidays, here are 44 classic Christmas Instagram captions to start off your winter break right — and look fire while doing it.

christmas instagram captions
Ron Lach via Pexels
Santa baby, just slip *insert celebrity crush here* under the tree, for me
I’ve got a sneaky feeling you’ll find that love is actually all around
Meet me under the mistletoe
VIP on the naughty list 
Let it snow
Hit my line if you’ve got a ‘54 convertible (light blue)
Just watched Hot Frosty — don’t text
Define “nice”
Santa’s fav
Put me on your wishlist
Cue the jingle bells
Tis’ the damn season
Will you be the Grinch to my Martha May?
It’s a December to remember
Feelin’ festive
What’s cooler than being cool?
Came to sleigh
Some people are worth melting for
That’s a wrap
Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal
Last Christmas, I gave you my <3
Cozy szn
So icy
Merry and bright
From the holiday archives
The one where it’s Christmas
In my Hallmark era
Oh (rein)deer
Naughty or nice?
“We could leave the Christmas tree lights up ‘til January.” 
I’m the sugar plum fairy — now watch me dance
Have a holly jolly Christmas. XOXO, Gossip Girl
Wake me up when Santa gets here
Winter wonderland
My heart is as full as my plate
There’s snow place like home
When life gives you snow, make snow angels
“We elves try to stick to the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup.”
Dashing through the snow
resting Grinch face
Julia Dwyer

Toronto MU '25

Julia is a National Writer for Her Campus and a chapter member at Her Campus TMU. She has lived in Toronto her whole life. She is passionate about women and the things they create, book adaptations, and really good stories with flawed, loveable characters. When she's not procrastinating, studying, or buying expensive coffee on campus, you can find her rewatching Pride and Prejudice, reading everything that Emily Henry publishes, and wishing she could be eating apple pie.