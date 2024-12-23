For most of you, it’s finally time to put away all your textbooks and light your study notes on fire. (JK. Sort of.) For those in college, many are heading home to see their hometown friends and family for the first time since August. Or, maybe you are graduating from college this semester and want to commemorate the occasion. All in all, it can feel like the time of year you want to celebrate. No matter what your situation is, you should give yourself a pat on the back for getting through the first half of the school year. You did it, and now it’s time to enjoy those end-of-year holidays you’ve probably been looking forward to since midterms.
However you choose to celebrate the holidays, it’s the perfect time to cook up some good Instagram posts. I don’t know about you, but once I’m done with school, I have a hair appointment and a fresh nail set done immediately, meaning all I want to do is post something cute and festive. So, for those who are also ready to celebrate the holidays, here are 44 classic Christmas Instagram captions to start off your winter break right — and look fire while doing it.
- Santa baby, just slip *insert celebrity crush here* under the tree, for me
- I’ve got a sneaky feeling you’ll find that love is actually all around
- Meet me under the mistletoe
- VIP on the naughty list
- Let it snow
- Hit my line if you’ve got a ‘54 convertible (light blue)
- Just watched Hot Frosty — don’t text
- Define “nice”
- Santa’s fav
- Put me on your wishlist
- Cue the jingle bells
- Tis’ the damn season
- Will you be the Grinch to my Martha May?
- It’s a December to remember
- Feelin’ festive
- What’s cooler than being cool?
- Came to sleigh
- Some people are worth melting for
- That’s a wrap
- Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal
- Last Christmas, I gave you my <3
- Cozy szn
- So icy
- Merry and bright
- From the holiday archives
- The one where it’s Christmas
- In my Hallmark era
- Oh (rein)deer
- Naughty or nice?
- “We could leave the Christmas tree lights up ‘til January.”
- I’m the sugar plum fairy — now watch me dance
- Have a holly jolly Christmas. XOXO, Gossip Girl
- Wake me up when Santa gets here
- Winter wonderland
- My heart is as full as my plate
- There’s snow place like home
- When life gives you snow, make snow angels
- “We elves try to stick to the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup.”
- Dashing through the snow
- resting Grinch face
