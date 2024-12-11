Chipotle fans, get ready to celebrate the holidays in a delicious way — virtually, that is! This weekend, Chipotle is treating its loyal fans to some amazing online freebies, making it the perfect opportunity to enjoy some tasty holiday cheer. Whether you’re a longtime Chipotle enthusiast or just in the mood for a festive bite, you won’t want to miss this offer.

From Friday, Dec. 13 to Sunday, Dec.15, Chipotle is offering a free side or free topping of the brand’s fan-favorite Queso Blanco with any online order. But here’s the catch: This promotion is exclusively available for digital orders through the Chipotle app or website — meaning, you won’t be able to score this deal in stores, so make sure you’re ready to place an order online.

To get in on the action, simply enter the promo code QUESO24 at checkout. Keep in mind that this code will only work when you purchase a full-sized entrée, and it can only be used once per order. So, if you’re planning a Chipotle feast with friends or family, you might want to place separate orders so everyone gets to enjoy the freebie. (I mean, who’s going to say no to saving some cash this time of year?)

Additionally, Chipotle will also be running another promotion with its gift card sales for last-minute gift-giving! The company is offering new online holiday-themed gift cards, and starting Dec. 18 and running until Dec. 25 (if it lasts that long, that is), the first 15,000 guests who purchase $50 or more of these holiday e-gift cards will receive an extra $10 bonus card.

Finally, don’t forget that the company also released its holiday gift collection on Nov. 14, featuring niche gifts for Chipotle lovers, and some of the products from that launch are still available for purchase. The items still available include a Chipotle napkin holder and cilantro-scented soap.

So, if anyone on your gift list is a Chipotle fan, the company has them covered with options for holiday gifts.