Thanksgiving is the perfect time to reflect on what you’re grateful for, see your loved ones, and enjoy an assortment of delicious food that you spent hours cooking. But while you might love planning a feast with your friends or cooking your favorite dish from childhood, sometimes it’s nice to have a break from the chaos of planning the perfect celebration. In that case, why not try relying on your favorite chain restaurants for a comforting meal this Thanksgiving?

That’s right, certain chain restaurants allow their customers to get fan-favorite dishes on Thanksgiving Day. Whether you don’t have time to fly home this year or you simply don’t want to be bothered cooking copious amounts of food for guests, enjoying a meal at a chain restaurant can be a great solution. You can still bring your loved ones along to collectively devour comfort food at your favorite chain restaurant, or enjoy a meal in peace before heading to a chaotic family gathering.

Not all chain restaurants choose to keep their doors open on Thanksgiving. However, plenty of restaurants will have your back if you choose to opt out of cooking this year. Without further ado, here are some of the chain restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving 2026.

People usually associate Thanksgiving with elaborate, home-cooked dinners, but maybe you’re a bigger fan of enjoying a classic breakfast with your loved ones. If that’s the case, Waffle House is there for you! Founded in 1955, Waffle House is known for serving comforting breakfast foods every day of the year. Whether you want a hearty breakfast before your evening feast or you’d prefer a breakfast-for-dinner celebration, Waffle House has you covered!

McDonald’s is always there if you’re craving a burger and fries, and Thanksgiving Day is no exception. Since McDonald’s restaurants are independently owned franchises, you should make sure that your nearest location will be open on Thanksgiving, because this will vary.

Not only is Denny’s open on Thanksgiving Day, but you can also get a turkey roast for everyone to enjoy! If you’re still not a fan of traditional Thanksgiving dishes, don’t worry — you can still get the diner’s other classic dishes.

Bob Evans is well known for its annual Thanksgiving offerings, so if you don’t feel like cooking, stop on in for a Farmhouse Feast or traditional hot platter.

If you’re an IHOP fan, you might want to snag some of your favorite dishes from the chain restaurant on Thanksgiving. However, it’s important to double-check that your nearest IHOP will be open on Thanksgiving Day, since some locations are closed. Locations that will be open on Thanksgiving operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time.

Want to switch things up this Thanksgiving? Why not go to an Italian place? Buca di Beppo locations across the U.S. will be open on Turkey Day, serving up traditional Thanksgiving dinners for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

America runs on Dunkin’, so it makes sense that the coffee chain is open on one of the most American holidays of the year. That said, some locations may close or operate on reduced hours for the holiday, so be sure to check with your local spot before heading over.

If you’re not a fan of McDonalds but want a tasty fast-food burger, Whataburger has you covered. Most locations will be open on Thanksgiving, but it’s important to check with your local spot beforehand.

You may be in the mood for a fancy dinner this Thanksgiving without having to cook anything from your kitchen. In that case, you can enjoy steaks, ribs, and seafood at The Capital Grille this Thanksgiving.

If you can’t go a day without your Starbies, you’re in luck, because some Starbucks locations are expected to be open on Thanksgiving. That said, some will be closed or working on a modified schedule, so it could be worth calling ahead to be sure your chosen location is actually up and running on Turkey Day.

Not only is Cracker Barrel open on Thanksgiving, but you can get a whole Thanksgiving meal there starting at 11 a.m. local time. The “Country Fried Turkey meal” comes with cranberry sauce, buttermilk biscuits, or corn muffins. Or, you can order of the regular menu for some down-home cooking!

Got a big group? One of the easiest ways to feed a crowd is to hit up a buffet, and Golden Corral has you covered! If you’d rather eat from the comfort of home, the chain is also offering its Holiday Meals To Go, which include roast turkey, ham, pork roast, tons of sides, pie, and more.

According to USA Today, Krispy Kreme stores will be open until 2 p.m. local time, making this the perfect stop for a Thanksgiving morning treat!