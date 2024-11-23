Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and for many people, that means going home, enjoying the time off from school, and celebrating the holiday with a large family dinner. However, that may not be the case for everyone this year. Some people aren’t able to travel home (or just prefer to stay on campus), and even some people who do go home may not want to cook or aren’t able to prepare a meal together as a family. But just because the traditional Thanksgiving celebration may be off the table, that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy the holiday — or not celebrate it, but still get some good food.

A lot of restaurants are closed on Thanksgiving, accounting for the sheer number of people who stay at home and allowing their employees time to spend the holiday with their loved ones. However, there are still some national chains that keep their doors open, many of which offer options to dine in or pick up orders.

So, whether you’re looking for a ready-made Friendsgiving takeout situation, or want to escape from the turkey of it all with a meal away from home, here are some chain restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving 2024. (Just keep in mind that for some of these chains, only select locations are open on Thanksgiving, and hours of operation may vary, so check with your specific location beforehand to verify if it will indeed be open when you want to go.)

Buffalo Wild Wings

If you prefer chicken over turkey, then consider heading over to Buffalo Wild WIngs this Thanksgiving. With party packs and different bundle options available, B-Dubbs is a great spot for a group to get together.

Applebee’s

You don’t have to stay home to eat good in the neighborhood — just head on over to Applebee’s for all your favorite “casual American” fare.

McDonald’s

What’s more American than grabbing a quick Big Mac or McNugget meal on Thanksgiving? Plus, if you want to get into the holiday spirit, McDonald’s is offering a holiday-themed McCafé x Doodles hot cup to help you feel extra festive.

Burger King

Have it your way and eat like royalty at Burger King, where you can get a burger and fries (or whatever other BK goodies) on Thanksgiving.

Popeyes

With the upcoming holiday, Popeyes is offering a precooked Cajun-style turkey. All you need to do is thaw it and heat it up and it’s ready to serve. However, if you’d prefer not to do any cooking on Thanksgiving, you can still pop over to Popeyes to get all its regular menu items — many of which are the same things you’d see at a traditional Thanksgiving spread (mashed potatoes, anyone?).

Starbucks

If you need to make a coffee run on Thanksgiving Day, Starbucks has you covered. You can stop by and pick up your usual order at many stores throughout the day.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel isn’t just open on Thanksgiving; the chain is also offering Heat N’ Serve meals that you can pick up anytime between Nov. 23 to Dec. 1 (with 24 hours’ notice). These meals come in different variations that serve four to six or eight to 10 people. Plus, if you don’t care for turkey as the main course, there are also ham or prime rib options. Or, you can always just head over to your nearest Cracker Barrel for a regular meal from the menu!

Wendy’s

If you crave a Frosty or Baconator on Thanksgiving Day, you can stop at Wendy’s. The company confirmed to USA Today that stores will be “open and ready to serve fans throughout the holiday season,” although exact times will vary by location.

IHOP

While everyone focuses all of their attention on Thanksgiving dinner, why not take it easy and go out for breakfast at IHOP? Or, you could also start a new tradition and have breakfast for dinner on Thanksgiving.

Dunkin’ Donuts

According to Delish, some Dunkin’ locations will be open, while others may not be, so be sure to check on your go-to store before showing up.

Waffle House

I’m pretty sure Waffle House will stay open even after the apocalypse — which is all to say that yes, this 24/7 breakfast chain will be open on Thanksgiving.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans is another restaurant that sells pre-made Thanksgiving meals you can take home, but you can also enjoy a Thanksgiving feast at the restaurant.

Domino’s

Thanksgiving is known for its pies, but what about its pizza pies? If that’s your thing, Domino’s has you covered.