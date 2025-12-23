For many, the holiday season is a mixture of delight and chaos. On the one hand, there’s merriment of gift-giving, silly or sentimental traditions, and time with family. On the other hand, there’s stress, financial anxiety, and, well… more time with family.

With so many different element to coordinate in order to have a successful (or at least peaceful) Christmas celebration, it’s almost inevitable for something to not go to plan. I think we all have nightmares about sitting down to a nice family dinner and then watching it all fall apart because the food isn’t right, or some distant relative says the wrong thing. (I’m envisioning some disaster akin to the turkey cutting scene from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation or the family argument in Last Christmas.)

So, if the traditional handmade holiday feast is taking the joy out of the yuletide season or making things unnecessarily complicated, it’s time to pivot. Or maybe you just don’t want to dirty the kitchen right before cooking a holiday spread! Either way, it’s time to consider another option.

There’s nothing wrong with outsourcing your food so that you can truly enjoy your time away from school and with family. Here are some chain restaurants expected to be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in 2025. Of course, always make sure to call day of to confirm your chosen location’s specific hours of operation!

APPLEBEE’S

While Applebee’s is not open on Christmas Day, this chain staple will be open with reduced hours on Christmas Eve.

ARBY’S

Craving a sandwich and curly fries? Stop by your local Arby’s on Christmas Eve. Expect reduced hours.

BUFFALO WILD WINGS

You’ll be able to get wings during normal business hours on Christmas Eve.

BOB EVANS

Bob Evans will be open with reduced hours on Christmas Eve, but closed on Christmas.

BURGER KING

While likely to be closed on Christmas Day, most Burger King locations are expected to be open for limited hours on Christmas Eve.

CHILI’S

A classic spot for family gatherings, Chili’s will be open with reduced hours on Christmas Eve.

CHIPOTLE

Chipotle is closed on Christmas Day, but luckily, you can still get a burrito bowl on Christmas Eve.

CRACKER BARREL

Another staple of family gatherings, Cracker Barrel will be serving up homestyle meals for reduced hours on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day.

DEL TACO

Del Taco is expected to be open for normal business hours on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day.

DENNY’S

24/7 really does mean 24/7. While some locations may have reduced hours this holiday season, most stores are anticipated to be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

DOMINO’S PIZZA

Domino’s is expected to operate normally on Christmas Eve, though hours may vary by location. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

DUNKIN’

America runs on Dunkin’, which is why this coffee staple will be open on Christmas Eve, though the exact hours will depend on the store. Dunkin’ spots are expected to be closed on Christmas Day.

KFC

While you won’t be able to get any Kentucky-fried goodness on Christmas Day, you’ll have all of Christmas Eve to get your chicken and sides.

HARDEE’S

Another brand whose holiday hours vary by exact location, Hardee’s is often open for reduced hours on Christmas Eve but closed on Christmas Day

IHOP

IHOP’s exact hours will be determined at each location, but many stores are expected to be open for normal hours on Christmas Eve with some availability on Christmas Day as well.

MCDONALD’S

McDonald’s is a franchise, meaning hours of operation will vary based on the store. Generally, though, the golden arches will be able to welcome you on Christmas Eve and Day.

OLIVE GARDEN

While you won’t be getting an endless pasta bowl on Christmas Day, you can still stop by for Olive Garden’s iconic breadsticks for reduced hours on Christmas Eve.

OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE

Outback Steakhouse is expected to be closed on Christmas Day with limited hours on Christmas Eve.

TACO BELL

Taco Bell is expected to be closed on Christmas Day, but you can still stop by for a chalupa on Christmas Eve.

P.F. CHANG’S

P.F. Chang’s could be your spot this holiday season, as it is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Calling ahead and reservations are recommended.

RED LOBSTER

While there won’t be any Cheddar Bay Biscuits available on Christmas Day, you can stop by during Red Lobster’s reduced Christmas Eve hours for a hearty seafood meal.

Starbucks

Starbucks stores are expected to be open on Christmas Eve and Day, but locations may vary.

WAFFLE HOUSE

The work never stops at Waffle House. You can expect normal hours of operation 365 days a year for this national breakfast chain.

WENDY’S

Wendy’s hours will vary by location, though most are likely to be closed on Christmas Day and open with reduced hours on Christmas Eve. Once again, it never hurts to call ahead.