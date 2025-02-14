This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

Are you skincare-obsessed? Then mark your calendar, because you’re invited to join us for the Cetaphil x Her Campus “4 Ingredients We Love” event happening later this month! *screams with excitement* Get the deets below!

Who: Skincare-obsessed Gen Zers

When: February 26th at 5 – 7 PM

Where: 1108 Quaker St, Dallas, TX 75207

ICYMI, Cetaphil, a dermatologist-recommended sensitive skincare brand, has teamed up with Her Campus to throw *the* skincare event of the season to celebrate the launch of its newest Gentle Exfoliating product line. The products are developed for even the most sensitive skin, as the gentle chemical exfoliators help to remove dead skin cells while refining and hydrating your skin.

Cetaphil’s sensitive-skincare line, consisting of the Gentle Exfoliating Salicylic Acid Cleanser, the Gentle Exfoliating Salicylic Acid Face Lotion, and the Exfoliating Rough & Bumpy Cream, will all be available for you to try IRL at “4 Ingredients We Love”. In addition to a goody bag of Cetaphil freebies and adorable branded event swag, you can also expect:

Influencer-led panel with a board-certified dermatologist, who will be spilling the best skincare secrets and leading a Q&A at the end of their sesh

A personalized skin analysis with a dermatologist

Hydration testing with the Cetaphil team

An engaging content studio to capture the moment with your new BSFs

A chance to connect with other skincare lovers

Yummy snacks and bites

+ so much more!

Add “4 Ingredients We Love” to your calendar and RSVP to hold your spot! You don’t want to miss this!

If you aren’t going to be in the Dallas area when Cetaphil visits, be sure to shop the new collection below!

We can’t wait to see you there!