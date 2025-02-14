Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Design by Cetaphil for Her Campus Media
Design by Cetaphil for Her Campus Media
Cetaphil
Her Campus x Cetaphil

Hey Y’all — Cetaphil Is Headed To Dallas For An IRL Skincare Event, And You’re Invited

Emily Murphy

This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

 

Are you skincare-obsessed? Then mark your calendar, because you’re invited to join us for the Cetaphil x Her Campus “4 Ingredients We Love” event happening later this month! *screams with excitement* Get the deets below!

Who: Skincare-obsessed Gen Zers 
When: February 26th at 5 – 7 PM
Where: 1108 Quaker St, Dallas, TX 75207 
RSVP NOW!

ICYMI, Cetaphil, a dermatologist-recommended sensitive skincare brand, has teamed up with Her Campus to throw *the* skincare event of the season to celebrate the launch of its newest Gentle Exfoliating product line. The products are developed for even the most sensitive skin, as the gentle chemical exfoliators help to remove dead skin cells while refining and hydrating your skin.

Cetaphil’s sensitive-skincare line, consisting of the Gentle Exfoliating Salicylic Acid Cleanser, the Gentle Exfoliating Salicylic Acid Face Lotion, and the Exfoliating Rough & Bumpy Cream, will all be available for you to try IRL at “4 Ingredients We Love”. In addition to a goody bag of Cetaphil freebies and adorable branded event swag, you can also expect:

  • Influencer-led panel with a board-certified dermatologist, who will be spilling the best skincare secrets and leading a Q&A at the end of their sesh
  • A personalized skin analysis with a dermatologist
  • Hydration testing with the Cetaphil team
  • An engaging content studio to capture the moment with your new BSFs
  • A chance to connect with other skincare lovers
  • Yummy snacks and bites
  • + so much more!

Add “4 Ingredients We Love” to your calendar and RSVP to hold your spot! You don’t want to miss this! 

RSVP NOW!

If you aren’t going to be in the Dallas area when Cetaphil visits, be sure to shop the new collection below! 

2

Gentle Exfoliating
Salicylic Acid Cleanser, $10

Shop Now
1

Exfoliating Rough
& Bumpy Cream, $15

Shop Now
3

Gentle Exfoliating
Salicylic Acid Face Lotion, $16

Shop The 8oz Now
Shop The 16oz Now

We can’t wait to see you there!

RSVP NOW!
Emily Murphy has been with Her Campus Media since 2018, and is currently the Branded Content Associate. She was the Campus Correspondent and Editor/President at her chapter at Winthrop University for four years, but has had a passion for all things writing since she was young. When she's not scribbling ideas down for her next branded article, she's watching reruns of Seinfeld while scrolling Pinterest for apartment inspo. Follow her on Instagram at @emilysmurfy